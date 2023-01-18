Read full article on original website
Missoula man found guilty in the death of homeless man
Lee Roy Nelson was found brutally murdered on Nov. 20, 2020, in a vacant parking lot in downtown Missoula.
Man Flees Crash, Gets Arrested for Felony DUI in East Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:48 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was contacted by a male at a gas station in East Missoula. This male told the deputy that a red Jeep at the gas station had crashed into him in the city and fled.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Drugs Within Reach of a Toddler
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is one more than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence. “In one, the defendant...
montanarightnow.com
Jury finds 2020 Missoula homicide suspect guilty
MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula. The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy. A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river...
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
UPDATE: MEPA for Missoula man Bruce Bardo canceled
Bruce Bardo lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a motor vehicle accident. Bardo is a 71-year-old white male, he is 5'11", and weighs 150 lbs.
Covey Found Guilty of Homicide in Bludgeoning Missoula Murder
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - 44-year-old Charles Covey was found guilty of deliberate homicide on Thursday after a nearly week-long trial for the murder of wheelchair-bound Lee Roy Nelson in 2020. KGVO News spoke to Lead Attorney for the Missoula County Major Crimes Unit, Mac Bloom about the verdict. Justice...
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record
Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
Missoula Bank President Warns of Check Fraud and Financial Scams
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News reached out to Scott Burke, President and CEO of Missoula's First Security Bank (a division of Glacier Bank) this week after receiving an email from the bank warning customers to beware of attempts at fraud and other financial scams that are becoming more prevalent throughout his industry.
dillontribune.com
Frenchtown man admits shooting pot store, must pay restitution
A Frenchtown man will need to pay roughly $2,000 in restitution and serve some jail time after admitting to firing across the street and hitting a display case and window of the Higher Standard dispensary on Montana Street in October. Robert Zawlocki, 26, was originally charged with felony counts of...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs raising money for firefighter, family
Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell will be hosting a “Community Commitment Night” to help support a Kalispell firefighter and his family.
Snowmen take over Missoula yard bringing joy
Residents of a house on the corner of Sixth and Russell streets in Missoula have built an army of snowmen.
One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming
It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
UM and Missoula Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News has received a timely warning from the University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin about an alleged bomb threat that was phoned into the University. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on on campus, but it was a notification,” began Chief Giffin....
Popular Missoula Bar Was Once a Bootlegger HQ During Prohibition
It has been over a century since the US Congress passed the 18th amendment to the US Constitution. Prohibition was signed into law on January 17th, 1920, making the production and sale of alcohol illegal in the United States. Making all those who manufactured beer or liquor criminals. After giant raids of bars and alcohol manufacturing locations, anyone who sold booze on the black market was now considered a "bootlegger."
msuexponent.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missoula metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missoula, MT metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
