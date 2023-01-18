ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted for Crashing Car, Dump Truck into Estranged Wife's Home

By City News Service
 3 days ago

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities were seeking the public's help Wednesday to find a man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife's home over the weekend.

"The suspect's name is Ronald Lee Dunn," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Suspect Dunn drove his vehicle, (a) white 2009 Chevrolet Impala ... into the victim's garage at the 1500 block of W. 107th St. in Los Angeles two times. He left and returned five minutes later in a dump truck and rammed it into the front of the victim's residence, struck two parked vehicles, then drove away."

Dunn, 60, is 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has black hair and eyes. His car's license plate number is 7VWF621, and it has tinted windows and front-end collision damage, the sheriff's department reported.

Video of the incident has circulated on social media. Patricia Dunn told ABC7 that the man in the video is her husband, who she was divorcing, and said she feared for her life. Dunn said she is in the process of obtaining a restraining order against him.

"A man under that kind of rage -- who's to say what he might do?" Dunn told the station. "He was trying to kill me. He really was."

According to ABC7, deputies took about 30 minutes to respond because the initial call came in as a traffic collision and not a crime.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's South Los Angeles station at 323-820-6700, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

