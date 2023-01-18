Hiring Spellcasters: Hearing for Larry Millete Continues

SAN DIEGO - The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, who's accused of killing his missing wife, Maya, has entered it's fifth day.

Maya's sister-in-law, Genesis Nicholas-Tabalanza, is on the stand for her second day of testimony, confirming to the court that Larry told her he was using spellcasters to try to convince Maya to stay in their crumbling marriage. The sister-in-law also said Maya told her that Larry would get angry and punch the walls in their home, but that the damage would often be patched up.

More witness and expert testimony is expected before a judge will decide if Larry will stand trial for Maya's murder, despite the fact her body has never been found.

Watch the hearing live and get the latest updates from our reporting partner 10 News