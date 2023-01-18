ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiring Spellcasters: Hearing for Larry Millete Continues

By Eddie McCoven
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO - The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, who's accused of killing his missing wife, Maya, has entered it's fifth day.

Maya's sister-in-law, Genesis Nicholas-Tabalanza, is on the stand for her second day of testimony, confirming to the court that Larry told her he was using spellcasters to try to convince Maya to stay in their crumbling marriage. The sister-in-law also said Maya told her that Larry would get angry and punch the walls in their home, but that the damage would often be patched up.

More witness and expert testimony is expected before a judge will decide if Larry will stand trial for Maya's murder, despite the fact her body has never been found.

Maya Millete's sister-in-law, Genesis Nicholas-Tabalanza, testifies during the hearing for Larry Millete, who's been charged with Maya's murder. Photo: KGTV

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

