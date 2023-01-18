Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Set to Interview with Former Team

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is getting ready for Sunday's AFC Divisional against the Cincinnati Bengals, but isn't taking the risk of passing up on future opportunities either.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will interview with the Carolina Panthers this weekend in hopes of filling the team's vacancy at head coach, per reports Wednesday from ESPN.

Dorsey, who is prepping his high-powered offense for an AFC Divisional battle with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, will look to juggle two things at once, as an opportunity to become the head coach of his former team is too great an opportunity to pass up on.

Dorsey, a former quarterback in the league who played seven combined seasons for two teams after being a seventh-round draft pick out of Miami in 2003, just so happened to get his NFL coaching start with the Panthers in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He stayed in that role until 2017 before arriving to Buffalo to fill the same job.

Dorsey was also a pro scout for Carolina in 2011 and 2012. Clearly, there's a undeniable familiarity between Dorsey and the Panthers organization.

However, the Panthers players have made it clear who they want to be their head coach for next season.

“You guys keep asking the question. We want (Steve) Wilks," Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said.

Wilks took over for the 1-4 Panthers in Week 6 after coach Matt Rhule was fired. And after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey soon after, Carolina quickly looked like one of the worst teams in the league.

But Wilks solidified his application to be the franchise's next head coach, as he nearly led the Panthers to the postseason in a weak NFC South division before finishing with a 7-10 record.

Regardless of who the Panthers go with, Dorsey has made a name for himself while leading one of the league's best offenses in Buffalo.

The Bills and Bengals will kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .