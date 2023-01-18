Report: Chelsea Leading The Race For Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are leading the race for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Two other Premier League clubs are also said to be interested but they are unnamed.

Chelsea are one of three Premier League clubs leading the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the January transfer window and are hopeful of getting a deal done.

The interest for Caicedo has been long standing for Chelsea who have made a midfield signing a priority in January. Enzo Fernandez was the big target but after that fell through Moises Caicedo is now the priority,

Caicedo is not the only midfielder Chelsea are speaking to, but he is the main one they want to bring in.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are leading the race alongside two Premier League clubs for the signature of Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea are currently the most likely team in the entire league to get a deal done for Caicedo. They are also one of the only clubs who can pay his reported £75million fee in the January transfer window.

In terms of the other two clubs interested, it's likely that Liverpool are one of them but they are unlikely to be able to afford the fee in January. Manchester United are likely to be the other but are a victim of the same financial problem.

Graham Potter wants to work with Caicedo again and may have the chance if Chelsea can get a deal done.

Brighton are under no pressure to sell and would ideally want to keep the midfielder until the summer, but the right bid could see Caicedo join Chelsea before the end of the window.

