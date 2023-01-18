ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REACTION: AD Mitchell Hits the Portal, What does it Mean for Georgia?

By Jonathan Williams
 3 days ago

Ever since Georgia claimed their second national title in as many years, players have begun to announce their next move for the upcoming season. Some players have elected to declare for the NFL draft, some have announced that they will return to the University of Georgia and others have entered their names into the transfer portal. The latest decision was wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who has entered his name into the portal.

This news comes as a bit of a shock. Heading into last season, Mitchell coming was foreseen as the Bulldogs' top wide receiver until he suffered an ankle injury early in the year and was sidelined for the majority of the season. He then made his return just in time to help his team during its postseason run and caught a touchdown in each playoff game for Georgia.

So what does Mitchell's departure mean for Georgia?

Well, in short, it means the Bulldogs will be without one of their top playmakers for the 2023 season. In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Georgia will still return a good majority of their offensive production in the passing game from the 2022 season while also bringing in two other SEC wide receivers from the transfer portal.

This past season, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers combined for 1,704 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns and both will be back with Georgia in the fall. Other key contributors such as Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell and Arian Smith will also be playing for Georgia during the 2023 season. All three of those names up huge for Georgia throughout this past season and proved to be valuable pieces to Georgia's offense.

As mentioned before, Georgia also reeled in former Mississippi State Bulldog Rara Thomas and Missouri Tiger Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Thomas last season, racked up 44 receptions for 626 yards and seven touchdowns. Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards and had 130 yards or more three different times for the Tigers last season.

Also due to Mitchell being sidelined for most of the season due to his injury, Georgia's offense had to maintain productivity on the field without him and managed to do so. That's not to say Georgia wouldn't be better off with Mitchell still on the field, but knowing the offense can stay afloat without him does provide some comfortability around the subject.

So while the loss of Mitchell does sting, Georgia will still possess a lot of talent in their receiving corp next season. Bringing back the team's top two receivers from a season ago while also adding two other players who led their team in receiving will help soften the blow of losing a player like Mitchell.

