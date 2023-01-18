ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center sees $44 million revamp

By Ted Scouten
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FtfW_0kJG1jeP00

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center sees $44 million revamp 02:16

MIAMI - From the heart-stopping professional high diver to the person swimming laps in the pool, the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center began as the Las Olas Casino Pool in 1928, the first Olympic size pool in Florida.

Today it's just finished with a $44 million revamp .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdr9i_0kJG1jeP00
Diving platforms at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center. CBS4

"What's unique about this sports venue is that it is open to the public. It's a  municipal swimming pool," said Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex manager Laura Voet.

"It's open to everyone, all levels," explains swimmer Barry Krischer.

That includes professional athletes training and competing to families here for Sunday fun day.

"If you have someone next to you and maybe it's a world champion, previous one, it's going to make your day," said former competitive swimmer John McAllister.

Retired professional diver Steve LoBue made the first death-defying dive from one of the main attractions of the complex, the high dive Plattform.

"Divers from the very top platform will reach speeds about 55 miles per hour entering the water so we're really talking about some pretty intense stuff here," he said.

LoBue is now the High Dive Program Director at the Aquatic Complex. He walks us up the dive structure, stopping along the way. "We are on the highest platform that you will see in the Olympics. This is a 10-meter platform," he tells us. But from that point, we're less than halfway.

In all, it's 162 steps to the top. "Here we are," he said when we got to the top, "What an incredible view from the top of this 27-meter platform," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPjH9_0kJG1jeP00
The view from the diving platform at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center. CBS4

This platform is almost 90 feet high and is the tallest permanent high dive platform in the Western Hemisphere…and it comes along with some big hopes.

"This is the new edition to the sport of diving.  We're hoping to make this an Olympic sport in LA 2028 and this facility is the first step toward that dream," he said.

If you want to see some high diving in person, there's a high dive training camp that's open to the public the first week of February.

The grand re-opening is on January 28th at 11 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

A Dramatic Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with Premium Finishes and Panoramic Wide Water Views Selling for $6.5 Million

1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a custom residence built by Rodney Sarkella on secure gated community of Sunrise Key perfect for grand South Florida entertaining. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, please contact Jeff Greenberg (Phone: 954-224-5737) at Coast Properties of S. Florida for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Pompano Beach – Lucky Fish and Pelicans

After spending a few days with my son, I travelled further south in Florida down to Pompano Beach to visit my aunt. As soon as I got down there, she wanted to go to her favorite restaurant – Lucky Fish – which is right on the beach, and I had an amazing Poke bowl. Afterwards we walked down the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and took some pictures with the pelicans without getting attacked.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Grows Miami Footprint with Acquisition of Newly Built 420-Unit Oak Enclave Miami Apartment Community

MIAMI, FL - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to HGI's growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI's ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline resumes service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami after temporary suspension

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. A problem with the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale led to an operating issue for the high-speed rail carrier. So for several hours, they were forced to suspend train service between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami. Brightline was able to operate a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Around 8:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. Just after 10 a.m. Brightline said the issue had been resolved and they had resumed normal operations between all South Florida stations.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community

Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Regal closing nearly 40 movie theaters, Miami Beach is on the list

MIAMI - The days are numbered for Regal Cinema's South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on Miami Beach. It's just one of nearly 40 movie theaters that Regal announced will be closing. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings. In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually. Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida couple marries, overcoming groom's 2021 debilitating injury

MIAMI -- There were plenty of cheers Saturday when Juan Hernandez kissed his new bride, Valeria Esponda, in front of loved on at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Perhaps an even bigger moment, however, came in the minutes after that kiss, as Hernandez was able to walk with her down the aisle. The couple tied the knot Saturday in a South Florida church, overcoming the odds that seemed nearly insurmountable when Hernandez suffered a life-changing accident.So their wedding day was the culmination of prayers because it was a day they were not sure they would ever see. "It's crazy how life can...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website

If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
FLORIDA STATE
crete

charter flights from miami to carrbian islands

Charter flights from Miami to Caribbean islands are a convenient and efficient way to travel to some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world. These flights are operated by private companies and offer a variety of options for travelers, including non-stop flights and customized itineraries.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
132K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy