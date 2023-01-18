Microsoft joins tech layoff trend by slashing 10,000 workers

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 of its 220,000 employees worldwide, or about 5% of the Redmond, Wash., company’s workforce. Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times

Another tech behemoth is slashing jobs.

Microsoft on Wednesday said it is eliminating about 10,000 jobs as the company reels from the economic downturn.

Microsoft said it was reducing its workforce as part of “a series of actions in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities,” according to an SEC filing .

The layoffs will affect roughly 5% of the Redmond, Wash. company, which has around 220,000 employees worldwide, including 122,000 in the United States.

The announcement follows news of other major workforce reductions in the technology industry. Salesforce said last week that it was eliminating about 8,000 jobs, while Amazon is cutting around 18,000 jobs. Many smaller tech companies, including startups, have also announced layoffs in what has been described as a “brutal” downsizing trend .

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the technology giant has seen dramatic changes in the market which make the job cuts necessary.

“We’re living through times of significant change,” he said in a blog post addressed to Microsoft employees . “We saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we’re now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less.”

Nadella said “organizations in every industry and geography” have also started to “exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one.”

Nadella was referring to the way demand for technology services and products have dramatically changed since the pandemic lockdowns of 2020. The COVID crisis triggered a wave of demand for IT services and products from businesses that were adapting to the sudden pivot to remote work.

That trend benefitted tech companies that offered cloud and e-commerce services and products such as Microsoft, Salesforce and Amazon.

Microsoft got a boost from stronger demand for cloud computing, which enabled businesses to tap computing power through Web-based networks instead of in-house data centers. The company also got a lift from a surge in demand in PCs sparked by the work-from-home trend.

But the economic downturn, which became more pronounced last year with inflation, rising interest rates and the impact of COVID and the war in Ukraine, has led to a tech demand slump.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called Microsoft’s move “a rip the band-aid off moment to preserve margins and cut costs in a softer macro.”

“We are seeing the clock strike midnight for the tech sector after a decade of hyper growth and now major layoffs are being seen at Microsoft, Salesforce, Meta, Amazon among many others across the Valley,” Ives said in a note to clients.

But Microsoft’s downsizing also comes at a time when the tech giants are gearing up for competition in new arenas. One key trend is AI.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, creator of the wildly successful AI tool, ChatGPT.

In his letter to Microsoft employees, Nadella also said “the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we’re turning the world’s most advanced models into a new computing platform.”