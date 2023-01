Rosie Lena Romeri Hijos, a lifelong resident of Chowchilla, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 94, surrounded by her family. Born in 1928 to John Romeri and Rosa Brovelli, she was the youngest of five siblings (Mary, Dominic, Niti, and Ado). Rosie had many fond memories with her family growing up on the farm. She adored her father and loved spending time with her mother in the kitchen, and she looked up to her sister Mary. She would recount how in the evenings on the farm she learned to finish her dinner quickly, else her three older brothers would clean her plate when she wasn’t looking. As a young girl Rosie was independent and determined to go to school just like her brothers, so at age five she starting walking herself to Dairyland School. And at age 14, she obtained her driver’s license so she could chauffer her parents to town.

CHOWCHILLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO