Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious

As beautiful as the big cities of the world are, sometimes the best places to visit are the charming yet unassuming small towns that most travelers overlook. But what if you could go even smaller ? That's right- we're talking tiny towns within tiny towns!

Well, specifically one tiny town: Martini Junction, a sprawling toy town built within the woods of the quiet Boston suburb of Needham. The local news team from @wbznewsradio spoke with Martini Junction's creator, Jim Metcalf.

We were instantly charmed by the boundless creativity of Martini Junction and its charismatic creator. With countless train tracks, clever visual puns, and charming scenes such as dinosaurs working alongside construction equipment, Martini Junction looks like a kid's dream come true- as if a child's toy collection had spontaneously sprung to life.

Despite coming up on nearly a century of living, Jim Metcalf possesses a childlike sense of wonder which he puts into this passion project that he's maintained for decades. He's endlessly charming and funny too, always quick with a joke or a quip, and it's that same heart and humor you see all throughout his little town.

Those who've met Jim Metcalf speak quite fondly of him. "Mr. Metcalf was my grandma's neighbor for all my life and he is the sweetest man and this was where I grew up playing in the woods," @basically.caitlyn reminisced. "I met him one time! I went out to visit about 6 years ago and was checking it out, and he happened to show up with a friend! He was super sweet & took the train out for me," shared @sinistersamantha.

Imaginations ran wild at the sight of the sprawling toy wonderland. "In 1000 years archaeologists will find the remnants of Martini Junction and think small people inhabited the forest. This will be a fairy origin story," @ma.ggie____ mused. What a charming thought- could this be Mr. Metcalf's master plan?

If small towns alone aren't small enough for you, follow the tiny birdhouses throughout Needham's woods to Martini Junction. However, one warning: the attraction's sudden popularity on social media will doubtless bring tons of visitors, and those who go must be respectful to ensure Martini Junction stays a wonderland. "'Look with your eyes not with your hands' if you go," @cobrataint reminded curious viewers. Respecting the space will preserve Martini Junction as the modern fairy-tale town it is!

