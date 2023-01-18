ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Womelsdorf, PA

Fire damages Muhlenberg Township home, displaces family

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of four has been displaced after a Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a home in Muhlenberg Township. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Ashbourne Drive just past noon. Officials said the fire appears to have started in the...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Agents from Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office inventory Girardville police evidence room

GIRARDVILLE — State Attorney General’s Office employees spent more than five hours Tuesday inventorying the police department evidence room in borough hall. Four officers hired last spring following the resignation of former chief Fred Lahovski said evidence in the room would have nothing to do with their investigations, Mayor Judy Mehlbaum said.
GIRARDVILLE, PA
Questions raised about former West Hazleton police chief

Council members in West Hazleton will look to the person overseeing the police department to answer questions raised by three members of the public regarding the former police chief’s ability to hold the rank of sergeant. Brian Buglio’s status with the borough police department came under scrutiny at the...
WEST HAZLETON, PA
Palmer Twp. rejects Pektor plan for industrial-use facility

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night rejected a conditional-use application for an industrial-use facility. The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

