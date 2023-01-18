ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Why January Has Been So Stressful (In One Sentence), Based On Your Zodiac Sign

January has been stressful because you’ve been stuck at a crossroads and aren’t sure which path you’re supposed to take next. January has been stressful because you’ve been dealing with self-confidence and self-worth issues that have gotten you into a funk. January has been stressful because...
What Makes Each Zodiac Swipe Left Without Second Thought

They’ll swipe left if you give off bad vibes. If it seems like you’re overly negative and will bring down the mood. They’re only interested in dating someone who enhances their mood, who makes their world brighter. They’ll swipe left if you mention you’re only looking for...

