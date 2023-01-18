Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Young woman had tubes tied secretly amidst family's pressure to have babies: "I don't like kids and I don't want kids."
Apparently, one 22-year-old woman resents constantly having childcare responsibilities thrust on her when she was a pre-teen, by her mother and other adult family members. So much so that she has decided that she never wants to have children of her own and her family is furious. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Why January Has Been So Stressful (In One Sentence), Based On Your Zodiac Sign
January has been stressful because you’ve been stuck at a crossroads and aren’t sure which path you’re supposed to take next. January has been stressful because you’ve been dealing with self-confidence and self-worth issues that have gotten you into a funk. January has been stressful because...
What Makes Each Zodiac Swipe Left Without Second Thought
They’ll swipe left if you give off bad vibes. If it seems like you’re overly negative and will bring down the mood. They’re only interested in dating someone who enhances their mood, who makes their world brighter. They’ll swipe left if you mention you’re only looking for...
