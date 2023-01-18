Read full article on original website
Related
Three-star safety plans to visit Wisconsin in March
Wisconsin offered Brody Barnhardt last month. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Postgame Press Conference: Coach Hutson, Isaiah Hill react to UNLV win
See what Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson and guard Isaiah Hill said about the Bulldogs' 76-63 victory over UNLV.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0