Read full article on original website
Related
Kojo Quartey: How long we can sustain the low employment rates?
The U.S. unemployment rate was down to 3.5% in December 2022, the lowest in several decades. This is good, suggesting that people are working and not looking for work. The employment market is still so robust that many employers are unable to find workers. I recall, a few years ago, while I...
Business Tips from SCORE: Leaders, not managers, lead to business success
Many people think that successful businesses, especially small businesses, have great managers. But the reality is that really successful businesses have great leaders. Leaders achieve the goals and objectives of an enterprise through their teams. Leaders are people-focused and managers tend to be structure focused. Many professionals think that you have to be an effective manager first before you become an outstanding leader. ...
Comments / 0