Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Related
diablomag.com
East Bay Teahouses
Whether you want to start the new year by detoxing or indulging, there’s a tea for that—and a teahouse in the East Bay where you can sit and sip. When world-traveling tea lover Gabby Agheli opened the RoyalTea Garden, just off Pleasanton’s Main Street next to her family’s Baci Bistro and Bar, one big goal was to ensure that customers did not leave hungry. So in addition to offering more than 100 teas, she hired a Parisian chef to develop a seasonally changing menu of fresh and filling bites.
foodgressing.com
Crumbl Cookies Concord California
Crumbl Cookies is one of the most popular and largest cookie companies in the U.S., and we visited their Concord CA location. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of over 200 flavors inspired by desserts of all kinds. Each week provides a brand new menu and a new lineup of flavors to taste.
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
ksro.com
Vallejo Man Arrested for Drug Sales in Petaluma
A 63-year-old man from Vallejo has been arrested in Petaluma for selling drugs. Last night, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard. He contacted the person inside and saw a large amount of psylocibin next to him. The man, Michael Morand, was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found over a pound of additional illegal controlled substances, along with other evidence of drug sales. Morand was arrested for drug sales and transportation.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Heist caught on camera at locally-owned Isleton dispensary
ISLETON, Calif. — It took only 10 minutes but a caught-on-camera heist at an Iselton dispensary and lounge has left local owners with a loss of nearly $250,000 and a plea for the state to do more to protect legal cannabis businesses. Around 2:57 a.m. Thursday, owners of Isleton's...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Reported on Sand Creek Road in Brentwood
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) and the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a solo car collision with major injuries on Sand Creek Road. The incident occurred shortly after 4:05 p.m. near Minnesota Avenue, according to Brentwood PD. Details on...
Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area […]
Pittsburg man found guilty of murdering wife
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first degree murder for the death of his wife. Kevin Jerome Easter, 62, shot his wife multiple times at their home on Aug. 7, 2013, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office. Easter went on trial […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man accidentally shoots himself with ghost gun: Vallejo police
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself with a ghost gun in Vallejo, officials said. On Monday, Vallejo police received reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After their initial investigation, officers determined that the shooting was unintentional, but also done with a ghost gun.
Victim in Antioch McDonald's shooting identified as 16-year-old male
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening has been identified as a 16-year-old male, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He remains at a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police responded to […]
Man arrested for firing gun on Central Avenue in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A 23-year-old man was arrested in Tracy Friday for a shooting that caused a nearby high school to go on lockdown, Thursday afternoon. According to Tracy police, Arturo Muniz Razo was taken into custody and booked into San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder and resisting arrest.
Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby
TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
Comments / 0