Hybrid/fusion act Pink Talking Fish have announced their 2023 spring tour, celebrating the 50 Year Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side Of The Moon. A musical tribute fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish, the band will celebrate by performing the album in its entirety for every show of the tour. The incredible two set show will be dedicated to first to Dark Side Of The Moon, while the second set will be classic Pink Talking Fish combinations of their namesakes.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO