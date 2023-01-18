ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamblen County, TN

WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Greenworks expands manufacturing facility in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A company that builds battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment is expanding its Commercial Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Engineering in Morristown on Friday. Greenworks said the facility's expansion cost around $25 million. In a release, the company said it will focus on manufacturing commercial and...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
KNOXVILLE, TN

