Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
Pick up trash and get a free beer at these East Tennessee breweries this weekend
Thirsty volunteers can help clean up their communities in exchange for a beer or other beverage at over 20 Tennessee breweries this weekend.
Student group in Anderson County builds character through service
A group of fifth grade boys at Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County are learning through serving.
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
Tennessee Volunteers News: Big additions to Tennessee football and the latest from Knoxville
The latest Volunteers roundup features a new incoming transfer for Tennessee football, No. 1 recruit Nico Iamaleava showcasing his skills, and a flashback to a few years ago when the Volunteers football dynasty began. The defensive back out of Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
Plan to bring mental health hospital to Knox County in the works
A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
Greenworks expands manufacturing facility in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A company that builds battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment is expanding its Commercial Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Engineering in Morristown on Friday. Greenworks said the facility's expansion cost around $25 million. In a release, the company said it will focus on manufacturing commercial and...
WATE
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
KCS names new elementary school in northwest Knox Co. 'Mill Creek Elementary'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met on Friday to discuss some of the details of its newest elementary school. They approved the construction of the new school last year. On Friday, they said they would name the new school "Mill Creek Elementary," after the board said they conducted research and gathered community input.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
iheart.com
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
Comments / 0