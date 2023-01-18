ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
GV Wire

Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills

With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California

Authorities have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the last four weeks, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news briefing Julian Sands has disappeared after hiking up Southern California's deadly Mount Baldy. Authorities are currently looking for the Ocean's Thirteen actor, 65, after his family reported him missing Friday, PEOPLE confirms. "Around 7:30pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area," San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos tells PEOPLE. "A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
