abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
'The Eddie': Hawaii's most prestigious surf competition makes epic return with monster waves
With big waves in the forecast, Hawaii hosted "The Eddie" at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future
Tides are forecast to be at the highest just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Watch: Eagle mom, dad keep their eggs warm during California snowstorm
Eagle Nest Cam footage shows parents Jackie and Shadow taking care of two eggs that were born last week.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
'Extreme' drought erased from California for first time in years. Will it last?
For the first time in almost three years, California is no longer in extreme drought. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the latest Drought Monitor on Thursday morning.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Severe storms could spawn strong tornadoes Tuesday in South, including Houston and New Orleans metros
On the warm side of a winter storm tracking from Texas to the Northeast this week, parts of the storm-fatigued South are in the bull's-eye for yet another severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
Weather delays Rocket Lab's first US launch from Virginia to Tuesday
Rocket Lab is targeting Tuesday between 6 and 8 p.m. ET to launch its first Electron rocket from Virginia.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills
With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
No white, no green: Snowless I-95 corridor leaves plow drivers wondering about next paycheck
When it rains, it pours. When it snows, it pays the bills.
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
Authorities have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the last four weeks, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news briefing Julian Sands has disappeared after hiking up Southern California's deadly Mount Baldy. Authorities are currently looking for the Ocean's Thirteen actor, 65, after his family reported him missing Friday, PEOPLE confirms. "Around 7:30pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area," San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos tells PEOPLE. "A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions,...
