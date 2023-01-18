ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man wanted for multiple robberies on East Brookland Park Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple commercial robberies that happened in the past few months. According to police, officers received a call on Nov. 29 just before 7 p.m. for an armed robbery in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Hopewell police investigating double homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a double homicide turned car crash. “From looking at the shell casings along Liberty Avenue leading into Courthouse, there is a large number of shell casings and it appears to be that the vehicles could have been in motion and possibly shooting at each other,” said Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

26-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Monday morning. Virginia State Police says the crash happened on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham Parkway to Jahnke Road. Investigators say a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Ronald Fabricio Moreno Hoyes...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

