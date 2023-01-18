Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.Majestic NewsRichmond, VA
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion
Dashawn Hunter, the man who escaped police custody with handcuffs attached Wednesday night that was later captured across the street from Henrico Police headquarters, is facing new charges.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
NBC12
Man wanted for multiple robberies on East Brookland Park Boulevard
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple commercial robberies that happened in the past few months. According to police, officers received a call on Nov. 29 just before 7 p.m. for an armed robbery in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard.
23-year-old charged with shooting, killing his father in Hampton, police say
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police said he shot and killed his father early Thursday morning in Hampton.
NBC12
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
Single mom and her friend killed in Hopewell double shooting: 'It's disturbing'
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives are looking for at least two suspects and are using all resources to help them in this case.
RPD investigating 'suspicious' death at apartment, Crime Insider sources say
When officers entered the apartment, Crime Insider sources said they found a man in his 50s dead with what appeared to be head trauma.
NN Police: missing child returned home and safe
Newport News Police are looking for 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright, last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Henrico middle school student in custody after bringing gun to school
A Glen Allen middle school student is in custody after a weapon was found in his backpack on Friday morning.
NBC 29 News
Hopewell police investigating double homicide
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a double homicide turned car crash. “From looking at the shell casings along Liberty Avenue leading into Courthouse, there is a large number of shell casings and it appears to be that the vehicles could have been in motion and possibly shooting at each other,” said Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke.
nkccnews.com
Attempted murder charge dropped, but Richmond woman still faces unlawful wounding in Charles City
While a Richmond woman is no longer facing an attempted murder charge, she is still subject to an unlawful wounding conviction if she fails to complete requirements set forth by the court. Kallie Lynn Odell, 30, of the 6200 block of Glenway Drive, entered guilty pleas to one count each...
Family of 6-year-old who shot his teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a 6-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News has issued a statement.
Man's body found after crashing into Isle of Wight pond: State Police
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.
NBC12
26-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Chesterfield crash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Monday morning. Virginia State Police says the crash happened on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham Parkway to Jahnke Road. Investigators say a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Ronald Fabricio Moreno Hoyes...
One student sent to the hospital, one facing assault charge after several fights at Petersburg High
One student was sent to the hospital after several fights involving multiple students at Petersburg High School which caused the middle and high schools to be put under a controlled movement Wednesday, the school district announced Thursday.
4 arrested after Suffolk police pull over vehicle connected to triple shooting outside restaurant
SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people were arrested Monday night after Suffolk police pulled over a vehicle connected to a triple shooting that happened in front of a downtown restaurant over the weekend. Surveillance video inside the High Tide restaurant captured the moment shots rang out on Commerce Street in...
Comments / 0