Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
Legendary Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. – Trail Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely passed away on Saturday, January 21 at the age of 93. Schonely was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the first-born child of Walter and Juanita Schonely. He served in the Marine Corps, where he hosted a sports show for Armed Forces Radio overseas. Schonely then continued his broadcast career in Seattle with radio station KVI and as the voice of the Seattle Totems in the Western Hockey League. His wide-ranging sports broadcasting experience also included University of Washington football, Seattle Angels baseball, the Oakland Seals in the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball’s Seattle Pilots before joining the Trail Blazers.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/20/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 20, 2023. Naji Marshall questionable for Friday game at Orlando. New Orleans has been forced to alter its lineup multiple times this season in response to a starter being sidelined,...
NBA
Lillard 10th In Jersey Sales, 7th In West All-Star Guard Voting
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tends to draw a lot of attention when he's on the court. He's been getting a fair amount off the court lately as well. First, Lillard picked up 187,910 votes in the last week of fan voting for starters at the 2023 All-Star Game, scheduled to be held February 19 in Salt Lake City. But Lillard still remains in seventh among Western Conference guards in the latest round of returns. He's got considerably more votes that Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a part-time starter this season, in eighth but is well behind another Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook, in sixth.
NBA
C's Continue Showcasing Signs of Greatness with Another Improbable W
Great teams find a way to win no matter the circumstances. If that statement is true, the Boston Celtics have boosted their resume over the last 48 hours as the greatest team in the NBA. Boston somehow took down the defending champs Thursday night at TD Garden despite shooting a...
NBA
Roundball Roundup: Nick Friedell on Lauri Markkanen
Before the start of the NBA season, ESPN’s reporters need to submit predictions for the year. And to the chagrin of colleague, Nick Friedell’s was that Lauri Markkanen would flourish in Utah. Friedell turned out to be right. “Lauri Markkanen is a reminder that in the right situation...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: All You Need To Know About Clips V. Spurs
Last Matchup: 11/19/22 LAC – 119 SAN 97 | Norman Powell: 26 - Jakob Poeltl: 20. The Clippers have won both their meetings with the Spurs so far this season. Los Angeles has had a longer winning streak against San Antonio to start a season just once, when they won all four regular season matchups in the series in the 1996-97 season.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Warriors
These are the tough days of the NBA schedule for most teams – wiping out the remainder of their big inter-conference trips in the final stretch before the All-Star Break. On Friday night, the road-weary Warriors roll into Cleveland to compete an extended tour and revisit a classic rivalry.
NBA
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Magic Saturday in D.C.
The Wizards (19-26) are coming off an impressive win in Madison Square Garden over the Knicks earlier this week and tonight turn their attention a young, up-and-coming Magic squad (17-28) in Washington, D.C. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET. TV:...
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
NBA
"Believe In The Process" | Jazz Welcome Back Royce O'Neale As Utah Hosts Brooklyn On Friday
After an offseason full of changes that saw the Jazz trade four of their five starters — all while hiring a new head coach and bringing in 10 new players — it was only a matter of time before those starters returned to Vivint Arena with their new teams.
NBA
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Grizzlies 1-20-23
The Lakers (20-25) face the Grizzlies (31-13) on Friday evening in the first of three matchups this season. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The Lakers have been without Anthony...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Rockets
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24) will host the Houston Rockets (10-35) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback to prevail over the Toronto Raptors, 128-126. Guard D’Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter while Anthony Edwards tallied yet another 20+ point game, finishing with 23. In addition, Kyle Anderson recorded his first 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season.
NBA
Pool Report on the Raptors’ Timeout at the end of Tonight’s Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Koreen (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors game. QUESTION: “Before the [Pascal] Siakam – [Al] Horford jump ball, did Nick Nurse ask any member of the officiating party if he could challenge the play if he called timeout?”
NBA
Pistons Mailbag – THURSDAY, January 19
The future for Cade Cunningham and how the future Pistons backcourt shapes up gets the ball rolling in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. Darrell (Detroit): Three questions: Should the Pistons consider extending Hami now rather than try to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent in the summer? If Killian Hayes continues to play lights out on both ends does he start alongside Cade next season? Lastly, it appears Saddiq Bey performs extremely better as a starting power forward. Could he have been the answer to that spot all along?
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
