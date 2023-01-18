Read full article on original website
Former 'Bachelorette' blasts DeSantis as racist for rejecting African studies course, calls it Black 'erasure'
"View" guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was committing "cultural erasure" for rejecting a proposed African studies course in schools.
Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery
Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant. Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South
To secure the future of reparations for Black America, remember the Black South. The post Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Michigan school board member faces backlash over 'whiteness is so evil' tweet
A school board member in Jackson County, Michigan , faced backlash in her community over tweets that attacked "whiteness," claiming it was even more dangerous than animals. The tweets, shared by Libs of TikTok , showed school board member Kesha Hamilton calling white women "stupid" and that "whiteness" was evil. However, defenders of Hamilton claimed she was referring to systemic racism and not "white people."
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course.
The Former Confederate States' and the Trauma of Losing The Civil War
In the aftermath of the American Civil War, a deep psychological response took hold of a defeated people, a legacy that is still being perpetrated today. The lost cause: An ideological fallacy used to heal the wounds of the Confederate’s defeat.
What I tell my Black Jewish children about Kanye West, antisemitism and race
My children are blessed to have been raised in a country different from the Germany of the 1930s and the Poland of the immediate postwar era. Both of my parents are refugees from European antisemitism, and my mother’s comments about her experiences in Poland can seem mysterious to my kids. They haven’t been raised with material exhibitions of antisemitism, and our discussions about it over the years have seemed more like lessons in history.
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
FBI Headquarters Voted Ugliest Building in the Country: Survey
Other popular buildings in Boston, New York City, Las Vegas, and Denver also made the list.
