ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery

Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant.  Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
Washington Examiner

Michigan school board member faces backlash over 'whiteness is so evil' tweet

A school board member in Jackson County, Michigan , faced backlash in her community over tweets that attacked "whiteness," claiming it was even more dangerous than animals. The tweets, shared by Libs of TikTok , showed school board member Kesha Hamilton calling white women "stupid" and that "whiteness" was evil. However, defenders of Hamilton claimed she was referring to systemic racism and not "white people."
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Guardian

What I tell my Black Jewish children about Kanye West, antisemitism and race

My children are blessed to have been raised in a country different from the Germany of the 1930s and the Poland of the immediate postwar era. Both of my parents are refugees from European antisemitism, and my mother’s comments about her experiences in Poland can seem mysterious to my kids. They haven’t been raised with material exhibitions of antisemitism, and our discussions about it over the years have seemed more like lessons in history.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy