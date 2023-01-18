Read full article on original website
Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million
Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
iheart.com
Ashland's Vintage Slot Car Racing Track Is Last Commercial Track In Mass.
ASHLAND, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Why should kids have all the fun?. WBZ's Matt Shearer took a trip to Ashland and wandered into an unmarked door in the back of a warehouse in the name of slot car racing. Richard Payne is the owner of Modelville Hobby, a place...
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Oxford
(WJAR) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a building in Oxford, Massachusetts. Numerous fire departments responded to the fire on Leicester Street on Thursday. Auburn Fire Rescue was among the departments that arrived and provided mutual aid. That department shared images of the large flames the firefighters had to...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
whdh.com
Palmer man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
(WHDH) — Wayne Doyle of Palmer has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game. Doyle opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He purchased his winning ticket at...
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search resumes Saturday
The ground search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen earlier this month, resumed Saturday morning, according to authorities. Law enforcement continued looking for the 35-year-old woman, who was last seen Jan. 10 and reported missing by family a few days later, in a large area of woods near her Brookfield home and along Routes 9 and 148. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the search and rescue unit, K-9s, a drone, patrols, detectives, local officers and cadets and two civilian teams were involved in the search.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
newsnationnow.com
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
Ellis siblings highlight long-overdue return home for Westfield swim team
WESTFIELD – Home truly never has been sweeter for the Westfield High School swim team. After a pandemic and a broken-down pool forced Westfield out of its own pool for more than two seasons, the Bombers returned to the Whip City for its first meet at Westfield High in nearly three years to much fanfare Friday night.
Search to continue for missing Brookfield woman, water search planned next week
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A water search is planned next week for 35-year-old Brittany Tee as crews concluded an expansive ground search on Saturday, state police said. “Search for Brittany Tee has concluded for the day; more than 250 acres covered today. Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence of her whereabouts were found,” state police said in a tweet late Saturday afternoon. “Detectives continue to investigate direction of travel/possible locations.”
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Jackknifed tractor trailer in Charlton prompts hourslong lane closures
CHARLTON, Mass. — Officials say it will be hours before a tractor trailer can be removed from a Worcester County highway after a multi car crash caused it to jackknife Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the 84.8 mile marker on I-90 Westbound in Charlton around...
One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar to move to new Worcester location after sprinkler problems
The owner of a popular Worcester bar is moving to a new location after the city forced him to shut down because the building did not have a sprinkler system. David Thacker, owner of One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, told MassLive he will soon open a new bar, Jack’s Tiki Tavern, at 3 Mill St., the former home of Scal’s Sports Bar.
