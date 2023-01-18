ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million

Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Oxford

(WJAR) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a building in Oxford, Massachusetts. Numerous fire departments responded to the fire on Leicester Street on Thursday. Auburn Fire Rescue was among the departments that arrived and provided mutual aid. That department shared images of the large flames the firefighters had to...
OXFORD, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Palmer man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

(WHDH) — Wayne Doyle of Palmer has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game. Doyle opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He purchased his winning ticket at...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search resumes Saturday

The ground search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen earlier this month, resumed Saturday morning, according to authorities. Law enforcement continued looking for the 35-year-old woman, who was last seen Jan. 10 and reported missing by family a few days later, in a large area of woods near her Brookfield home and along Routes 9 and 148. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the search and rescue unit, K-9s, a drone, patrols, detectives, local officers and cadets and two civilian teams were involved in the search.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA
newsnationnow.com

Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report

(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke

A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
PEMBROKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search to continue for missing Brookfield woman, water search planned next week

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A water search is planned next week for 35-year-old Brittany Tee as crews concluded an expansive ground search on Saturday, state police said. “Search for Brittany Tee has concluded for the day; more than 250 acres covered today. Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence of her whereabouts were found,” state police said in a tweet late Saturday afternoon. “Detectives continue to investigate direction of travel/possible locations.”
BROOKFIELD, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy