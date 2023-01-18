ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Walmart Accidentally Delivered 30 Pounds Of Cheese To A Customer

Grocery shopping can feel like a chore worth abandoning. Seriously, who on earth enjoys battling the masses to gather their weekly haul, only to stand in line for what feels like an eternity? Especially, when the reward for all that effort is a synapse-jolting bill. Thanks to this miraculous age of modern technology and stiff competition among food retailers, you can now opt to forgo this onerous task and let a store employee do your shopping on your behalf.
TODAY.com

Why eggs are so expensive right now

Unless you’re immune to sticker shock, you’ve probably noticed that the price of a dozen large eggs has seemingly doubled, compared to what you paid this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California is $7.37. It was $2.35 a year ago.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are ‘Obsessed’ With This $9 ‘Game-Changing’ Meat & Potato Masher Tool With Over 39,000 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to upgrading our kitchens, we always look for the best of the best. Whether it be kitchen appliances or handy, new gadgets, we love making dinner time as fast and easy as possible. Instead of spending an arm and a leg, why not spend only $9 for a tool that lets you mash any food you like for that creamy, sought-after texture? You read that right, we found an Amazon bestselling tool that’s a staple in thousands of...
BBC

Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone

Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
Tyla

Woman shows how to make Pandora rings look shiny again in minutes

Pandora is a favourite among jewellery fans, but unfortunately, pieces from the brand can and do get dirty. While there's a lot of advice out there on how to get Pandora jewellery clean again, one video certainly stands a cut above the rest - as it will have your rings glistening again in just minutes. Watch below:
Ty D.

Outrage at Costco: Customers Complain About Higher Prices on Popular Grocery Items!

Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items. Shoppers at Costco in Brooklyn, New York have recently taken to Reddit to complain about alleged price hikes on popular grocery items. Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items.
