If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to upgrading our kitchens, we always look for the best of the best. Whether it be kitchen appliances or handy, new gadgets, we love making dinner time as fast and easy as possible. Instead of spending an arm and a leg, why not spend only $9 for a tool that lets you mash any food you like for that creamy, sought-after texture? You read that right, we found an Amazon bestselling tool that’s a staple in thousands of...

7 DAYS AGO