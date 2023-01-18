Alabama football picked up a Georgia linebacker from the transfer portal, but could it get a two for one?. After seeing Trezmen Marshall leave the Bulldogs for the Crimson Tide, Glenn Schumann shared an interesting post to social media about the inside linebacker. Schumann, a co-defensive coordinator for Georgia, helped Kirby Smart win back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships in 2021 and 2022. He has been with the Bulldogs since 2016, but his coaching career started under Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama from 2008 to 2015. He saw three national championships as a grad assistant (2009, 2011-12) and a fourth one in 2015 as the director of football operations for the Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO