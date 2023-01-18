Read full article on original website
Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide 2023 Recruiting Update
Alabama basketball is enjoying one of its best starts in school history, sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranked fourth nationally, has paid huge dividends. It could be argued that 5-star recruits Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, as well as...
Alabama coach Nate Oats praises Missouri for handling fan’s Darius Miles remark
Alabama men’s basketball had an emotional win at Vanderbilt shortly after the arrest of player Darius Miles. Throughout the game, head coach Nate Oats confirmed, Commodores fans were respectful in cheering for an upset over the No. 4 team in the country. In the Crimson Tide’s most recent road game though, an unfortunate chant was made by a spectator.
Alabama football offers speedy Florida WR Santonyo Isaac
Santonyo Isaac earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Isaac attends Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The sophomore currently holds 21 D1 offers after the Crimson Tide offered him. Alabama’s running back coach Robert Gillespie informed Isaac of...
Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry
The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
"The Best Team in the Country": Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb About Alabama Hoops
A tiger doesn't change its stripes, but sometimes an Auburn Tiger can't run from a stone-cold fact. That's exactly what happened when Charles Barkley was asked who the best college basketball team in the country was. Being the unbiased and fair basketball analyst that he is, Chuck swallowed his pride and put college rivalries aside and said what most of us have known for months.
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Is Glenn Schumann hinting at possibly coming to Alabama with Twitter post?
Alabama football picked up a Georgia linebacker from the transfer portal, but could it get a two for one?. After seeing Trezmen Marshall leave the Bulldogs for the Crimson Tide, Glenn Schumann shared an interesting post to social media about the inside linebacker. Schumann, a co-defensive coordinator for Georgia, helped Kirby Smart win back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships in 2021 and 2022. He has been with the Bulldogs since 2016, but his coaching career started under Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama from 2008 to 2015. He saw three national championships as a grad assistant (2009, 2011-12) and a fourth one in 2015 as the director of football operations for the Tide.
Meet The Staff: Defensive Line Coach Miguel Patrick
BIRMINGHAM – Coming off a season in which he helped Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff, Miguel Patrick was hired as UAB's defensive line coach in December of 2022 and enters his first year with the Blazers. "Miguel Patrick is a guy who has experience as a head...
Dale County coach resigns to start new program
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach. He will be starting a new football program at Belgreen High School up in Russellville, Alabama. Tucker served as the Warrior head coach for...
Talladega County Small Schools champs crowned in basketball; Large Schools to be decided tonight
ALPINE, Ala. – The Talladega County Small Schools basketball tournament came to a close last night and crowned two champions. First, the Winterboro Lady Bulldogs created an early lead and never looked back as they defeated the Childersburg Lady Tigers 61-42 to become champions. Kaitlyn Jones and Kaitlyn Brown...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New attorneys retained by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles have released a statement on his behalf. Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent him. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder after...
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Donates $50,000 for ASU Business Scholarships
Alabama State University (ASU) alumnus and Birmingham attorney Eric Welch Guster knows the importance of giving back to the community, especially to his alma mater. To follow that passion, Guster has given the gift of access to education by establishing the Eric Guster, Esq. College of Business Administration endowed scholarship in the amount of $50,000.
BSC President Daniel Coleman Opens Up About School’s Fiscal Crisis
Birmingham Southern College could close, and the vacant campus would add to blight in the city, without help from state and local governments, the school’s President Daniel Coleman said this week. “What if we didn’t make it, and there’s a lock on that gate and there are mothballs here...
Desserts-Only Peach Cobbler Factory Nears Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip
A University of Alabama alumnus is stepping into the restaurant business as he prepares to open the desserts-only Peach Cobbler Factory on the Tuscaloosa Strip next month. Wade Johnson, a 1988 UA graduate, joined the Steve and DC Show on 95.3 the Bear Tuesday morning to talk about the new-to-market concept and what patrons can expect when they try it out.
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Properties across Alabama linked to multi-million dollar federal sports book case
Several properties that make up Trussville’s downtown entertainment district are listed in a 114-count indictment surrounding what federal prosecutors called an illegal sports betting organization that raked in hundreds of millions in collected gambling debts over several years. Earlier this month a federal grand jury indicted 11 men -...
New THS principal named
Holly Matson has been named the new principal for Thorsby High School. Matson is replacing Cory Clements, who was elected to Chilton County Schools superintendent. Matson is moving up from the assistant principal position at the school. Maston, a THS alum, said she wanted to move into the principal position...
Michael Davis not ‘the bad guy’ in death of Jamea Jonea Harris, attorney says
Michael Lynn Davis, charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip, is not the ‘bad guy’ in what happened early Sunday morning, his attorney said Thursday. Davis, 20, and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, are charged in the slaying of 23-year-old...
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
