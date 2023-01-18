Read full article on original website
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - American Jamahal Hill put on a superb display of striking en route to a unanimous decision win over Brazil's Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 283, which took place at the Jeunesse Arena on Saturday.
