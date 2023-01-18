Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen
Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
SB Nation
Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports
Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
SB Nation
Brighton hoping Moisés Caicedo stays, promise opportunity to leave in the summer
Chelsea’s initial bid for Moisés Caicedo may have been £20m short of the £75m asking price and thus rejected, but that’s unlikely to deter us from trying again with an improved offer, especially if the player himself were to push for a move. That’s the...
SB Nation
Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup
If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
SB Nation
Everton at West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | 4-4-effin-2?
A defeat last week seemed like it would spell the end for Frank Lampard’s Everton career. But, for now at least, he’s been given a little time. But the jeopardy is higher than ever in this game and the loser will likely sack their manager. Heck, even a draw might see both managers ousted – similarly to the end of the 2017/18 season when both Everton and West Ham played out a draw to end the season that saw Sam Allardyce and David Moyes lose their jobs shortly after.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticises the club's fans after the team beat Tottenham
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticised the club's fans, despite a memorable fightback win over Tottenham. City had to come from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Spurs 4-2, a result that left Guardiola's side five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. The home supporters booed City, English champions in...
Frank Lampard vows to ‘dig in’ after Everton loss leaves him clinging to job
Frank Lampard vowed to “dig in” after a damaging defeat by West Ham in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table left Everton’s manager clinging to his job. In a potentially significant development Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was at the London Stadium to watch Lampard’s side slip deeper into relegation trouble. Moshiri had not attended an Everton game since October 2021 and he could decide that it is time for a change of manager.
BBC
Burnley 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Leaders come from behind to beat Baggies
Championship leaders Burnley came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor as Vincent Kompany's Clarets cemented their hold on top spot. After being stung by Darnell Furlong's controversial early first-half opener, Burnley trailed at the break in an exciting, high-intensity contest before turning it round with two goals in the final 15 minutes.
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Swans result, Sunderland v Middlesbrough & (un)EXCLUSIVE transfer chat!
The Swansea game was a bit shite after the red card wasn’t it; how do the lads feel about it all now, and what did they make of the Luke O’Nien apology posted on his social media following the match?. ARGH TRANSFERS; No not yet, there’s a referee...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys return to European elite after Leicester win
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he is pleased to see the region back among Europe's elite after they reach the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time in 13 years. A dramatic last-gasp win at Leicester followed a double over French champions Montpellier. Ospreys await the last...
Comments / 0