Gene Therapy Improves Visual Acuity in MT-ND4 LHON Compared to Natural History
Investigators analyzed data from 3 phase 3 studies and a long-term follow-up study. Lenadogene nolparvovec improved visual acuity in patients with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) carrying the m.11778G>A ND4 mutation (MT-ND4) compared to what has previously been observed with natural history of the disease as seen in the observational REALITY trial (NCT03295071), according to an indirect comparison including data from the phase 3 REFLECT (NCT03293524), RESCUE (NCT02652767), REVERSE (NCT02652780), and RESTORE (NCT03406104) trials.1.
Alan Trounson, PhD, MSc, on New Frontiers in Allogeneic Cell Therapy
The chief executive officer of Cartherics discussed the company’s development of NK cell, T-cell, and macrophage cell therapies for various solid tumor indications. “We switched our focus to allogeneic CAR therapies because we felt this was the future in the area. I'm a stem cell biologist having developed embryonic stem cells, and to use an allogeneic cancer therapy to treat hundreds if not thousands of patients with the same product is very attractive [and it would] reduce the cost dramatically if we're able to do that.”
CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind – January 20, 2023
Review top news and interview highlights from the week ending January 20, 2023. Welcome to CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind! We’ve compiled 5 highlights from this week’s coverage of advances in gene and cell therapies, including FDA actions, notable research, and interviews with experts across the field. The FDA...
Diane Simeone, MD, on Addressing Unmet Needs in Colorectal Cancer, NSCLC, and Pancreatic Cancer
Simeone discussed the design of BASECAMP-1, an observational study for patients previously treated for solid tumors who are at a high risk of relapse. For patients with metastatic solid tumors, such as colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic cancer, currently available treatment options are limited, especially when surgical resection is not curative.
