Mitchell and Antetokounmpo clash in Cleveland-Milwaukee matchup
Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Cleveland takes on Milwaukee. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.
Brooklyn visits Golden State following Irving's 48-point game
Brooklyn Nets (28-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Nets' 117-106 win against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors are 17-5 in home games. Golden...
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Las Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of the...
Toronto takes on New York, seeks to end 3-game slide
New York Knicks (25-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup with New York after losing three games in a row. The Raptors are 3-9 against division...
Doncic scores 34, Mavs get defensive in 115-90 win over Heat
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a 115-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Mavericks were without No. 2 scorer Christian Wood, who missed the first of what will be multiple games with a broken left thumb.
Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is 'lining up' per reports | THE HERD
A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
LeBron, Lakers fall to 13th in West after loss vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED
Even with LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t upset the Sacramento Kings last night losing 116-111 at home. LeBron finished with 32 points and went 2-of-9 from three on the night. The Kings were without Domantas Sabonis but every starter still scored in double digits in the five-point win led by De'Aaron Fox who scored 31 points on 13-23 shooting. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Kings win vs. Lakers.
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
Ed Reed leaves Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced...
Timberwolves vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey draws comparisons to Stephen Curry | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round matchup. The group also discuss The Athletic's claim that Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers Stephen Curry.
UFC 283 DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy MMA picks, lineup advice for Teixeira vs. Hill
UFC 283 is set for Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday and this 15-fight MMA card is absolutely loaded as the prelims get started at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main fight card at 10 p.m. ET. There will be two title fights taking place as Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill battle for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Championship. The UFC Flyweight Championship will be unified when interim champion Brandon Moreno takes on rightful champion Deiveson Figueiredo. And with three other bouts between fighters ranked top 15 in their division and legends like Mauricio "Shogun" Rua scheduled to fight, filling out your UFC 283 DFS lineups will be a major challenge.
Druski likes LeBron over Jordan: 'LeBron doesn't stay away from Black people' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Druski shares with Shannon Sharpe that he prefers LeBron James over Michael Jordan. Druski says: “I’m big on LeBron. I like the way he’s a social person, he’s not like Jordan and doesn’t stay away from black people.” Druski also shares that he’s never met Jordan but would love to meet him one day.
WR Brandon Aiyuk provides playmaking ability, big blocks to 49ers offense
On Deebo Samuel's 74-yard catch and run for a score in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' runaway win over the Seattle Seahawks in their wild-card matchup last week, the South Carolina product had an escort out in front. Blocking Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen 30 yards down the...
Cowboys, Giants lead Cowherd's 'Blazin' 4' divisional-round picks
The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the divisional round is right around the corner. Kicking things off Saturday, the AFC is up first, while the action concludes Sunday with an NFC showdown on FOX. On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his divisional-round picks in his latest "Blazin'...
NFL odds: Mattress Mack bets big on Dallas Cowboys to win NFC
By Mattress Mack standards, a $200,000 bet is relatively small potatoes. After all, this is the same gentleman who had $10 million in wagers on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. But a six-figure play is still nothing to sneeze at. And Jim McIngvale is hoping that a...
