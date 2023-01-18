ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FOX Sports

Mitchell and Antetokounmpo clash in Cleveland-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Cleveland takes on Milwaukee. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Brooklyn visits Golden State following Irving's 48-point game

Brooklyn Nets (28-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Nets' 117-106 win against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors are 17-5 in home games. Golden...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Las Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Toronto takes on New York, seeks to end 3-game slide

New York Knicks (25-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup with New York after losing three games in a row. The Raptors are 3-9 against division...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is 'lining up' per reports | THE HERD

A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.
DENVER, CO
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
FOX Sports

LeBron, Lakers fall to 13th in West after loss vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED

Even with LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t upset the Sacramento Kings last night losing 116-111 at home. LeBron finished with 32 points and went 2-of-9 from three on the night. The Kings were without Domantas Sabonis but every starter still scored in double digits in the five-point win led by De'Aaron Fox who scored 31 points on 13-23 shooting. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Kings win vs. Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Ed Reed leaves Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Timberwolves vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

UFC 283 DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy MMA picks, lineup advice for Teixeira vs. Hill

UFC 283 is set for Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday and this 15-fight MMA card is absolutely loaded as the prelims get started at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main fight card at 10 p.m. ET. There will be two title fights taking place as Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill battle for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Championship. The UFC Flyweight Championship will be unified when interim champion Brandon Moreno takes on rightful champion Deiveson Figueiredo. And with three other bouts between fighters ranked top 15 in their division and legends like Mauricio "Shogun" Rua scheduled to fight, filling out your UFC 283 DFS lineups will be a major challenge.
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Giants lead Cowherd's 'Blazin' 4' divisional-round picks

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the divisional round is right around the corner. Kicking things off Saturday, the AFC is up first, while the action concludes Sunday with an NFC showdown on FOX. On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his divisional-round picks in his latest "Blazin'...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Mattress Mack bets big on Dallas Cowboys to win NFC

By Mattress Mack standards, a $200,000 bet is relatively small potatoes. After all, this is the same gentleman who had $10 million in wagers on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. But a six-figure play is still nothing to sneeze at. And Jim McIngvale is hoping that a...
DALLAS, TX

