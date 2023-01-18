UFC 283 is set for Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday and this 15-fight MMA card is absolutely loaded as the prelims get started at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main fight card at 10 p.m. ET. There will be two title fights taking place as Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill battle for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Championship. The UFC Flyweight Championship will be unified when interim champion Brandon Moreno takes on rightful champion Deiveson Figueiredo. And with three other bouts between fighters ranked top 15 in their division and legends like Mauricio "Shogun" Rua scheduled to fight, filling out your UFC 283 DFS lineups will be a major challenge.

23 HOURS AGO