Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games
Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
