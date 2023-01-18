Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
wrestletalk.com
Two New WWE Signings Revealed
Two new signings ffor the WWE Performance Center have been announced today (January 19). PWInsider has confirmed that the following two names will report to the Performance Center:. Alexis Gray – A former track and field star at Texas Southern University. Originally from the Bahamas, she graduated in 2019 with...
wrestletalk.com
Surprising Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A perhaps unexpected former WWE star was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite last night (January 18), that being Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae). As you can see below, Moinet popped up hanging out backstage with Renee Paquette and Saraya, with Paquette posting a clip on her Instagram Story:. Interestingly, Moinet was...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Taping
A former WWE star has debuted in Impact Wrestling, appearing at the show taping on January 20 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut saying that “the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots.”. She would have a match against...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says Vince McMahon Return Makes Future WWE Return ‘Questionable’
An AEW star says Vince McMahon’s return makes their future WWE return “questionable”. As previously reported, Dax Harwood of FTR revealed that he and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler would be taking time off television from All Elite Wrestling for a few months. FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name & Shares First Photo with Newborn Daughter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just shared the name and first photo of their newborn child. Find out more here.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE ‘Spoiled’ Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble Return
On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble. He was last seen in a WWE ring at WWE Hell in a Cell, having already sustained an injury that would require surgery, in June 2022. On the recent...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Potential Update On If The Rock Will Return At Royal Rumble
There’s been an update to the possibility of The Rock appearing at WWE Royal Rumble on January 28 at the Alamodome. In the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer addressed Dwayne Johnson’s status following the release of new Rock merchandise, stating:. “Those close...
wrestletalk.com
Gail Kim Reveals Cross-Promotional Plans For All-Women’s Pay-Per-View
Former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim has spoken about the process of collaborating on an upcoming all-women’s wrestling event. Kim currently works as a producer for IMPACT wrestling, the same company where he had her last match as an in-ring performer against Tessa Blanchard in 2019. Kim is...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Star Is Thinking About Retirement
AEW President Tony Khan has addressed Sting’s wrestling future, following The Icon teasing his retirement. In a previous article by D Magazine, it was indicated that Sting will hang up his boots when his current AEW deal expires. Sting’s AEW contract is expected to be up sometime this year....
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Pulled From Royal Rumble
A new report has revealed that a top WWE star has been pulled from an upcoming appearance in the Royal Rumble. Find out who!. Get all the details on the WWE star who is not currently planned for a match at the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble. According to...
wrestletalk.com
You’ll Never Guess The Newest Member Of WWE ‘Banger Bros’
You’ll never guess the newest member WWE’s ‘Banger Bros’ tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Find out what legend joined the squad!. Taking to Twitter to post a snap of them with their newest addition, Sheamus shared a photo with Drew McIntyre and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Held Discussions For Top WWE Star To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
History was made at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month, when NJPW, AEW and WWE contracted talent all wrestled on the show. WWE’s Karl Anderson defended ultimately lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga on the show. Anderson won the title prior to his...
wrestletalk.com
Current Owner Of Former WWE Star Trademark Revealed
A former WWE star has revealed the identity of the new owner of the trademark for their old ring name during a recent interview. Santino Marella is the new Director of Authority for Impact Wrestling, with the former WWE still able to use his old ring name. The real-life Anthony...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals How Much Money Earned During Time On Main Roster
A former WWE star has revealed how much money he earned during their time on the main roster. FTR’s Dax Harwood spent eight years in WWE under the moniker of Scott Dawson. Much of his time was spent in the tag team, The Revival with his partner Cash Wheeler.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Addresses Move To NXT
A top WWE star has addressed his move to NXT, working with wrestlers in the brand and one tag team in particular. Kofi Kingston is one-half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, alongside Xavier Woods, as New Day and recently spoke about the team that they dethroned, Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Feels 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Is Obvious
A WWE star says she feels the 2023 Royal Rumble winner is obvious. WWE Royal Rumble kickstarts the road to WrestleMania in laying the groundwork for the direction that the company takes for the biggest show of the year. There will be rising stars stepping up and feuds being set...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Appearance Amid Return Rumors
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has teased her WWE return ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. With Royal Rumble matches usually featuring shocks and surprises, many fans are expecting some big returns at the January 28 event. Green took to Twitter with a GIF of her Royal...
Comments / 0