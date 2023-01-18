Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
“NoMa Moe’s temporarily closed by the health department”
Thanks to all who messaged: “Looks like the Moe’s in NoMa has been temporarily shut down by the health department”. “sent to you by a pedestrian, 33rd and Q NW” Congrats on the fancy low number license plate but good grief. DC DMV has previously told us: “a low tag,…
Say (and eat) cheese! Cheesemonger helps DC News Now celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you love cheese, then you probably love January 20. That’s because it’s National Cheese Lovers Day. To help celebrate, Alice Bergen Phillips, owner of Cheesemonster, joined DC News Now Mornings on Friday. The business “focuses on cheese education, cheese display, and occasional cheese writing and recipe development.” Bergen Phillips, […]
Washingtonian.com
14 Dining Spots to Check Out for Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week
Alexandria kicks off Winter Restaurant Week today, January 20, and participating restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus at $25, $35, or $45 per person. Want to take advantage? Here are some of the best-looking options:. 1103 King St. The laidback beer garden is offering a three-course dinner menu, and...
Where To Celebrate Lunar New Year In The D.C. Region
Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22. As one of the most observed holidays throughout the Asian diaspora, the celebration manifests itself in different ways for different cultures. For Chinese people, Sunday marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, and of the 15-day Lunar New Year festival. In Vietnamese culture, this year will be Year of the Cat for the holiday, known as Tết. The Korean Lunar New Year, called Seollal, lasts just three days, this year from Jan. 21-23.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food
In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
WTOP
DC Restaurant Week ends soon — but don’t despair foodies, there’s more to come
The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Winter Restaurant Week wraps up Jan. 22, with 270 restaurants throughout the metro area hoping to have won new followers with their discounted, multicourse offerings. Now, foodies can put Alexandria and Fairfax City on their calendars. Alexandria Restaurant Week first launched in 2009....
14 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
BEATLES CARTOONS: If you watched Saturday morning cartoons anytime between the 1960s and the 2000s, you likely watched the work of Ron Campbell. Before his death in 2021, the Australian cartoonist worked on The Smurfs, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, Scooby-Doo, Rugrats, Rocket Power, and The Beatles, an animated ‘60s show. This weekend, see the colorful paintings he created at the Beatles Cartoon Art Show. (Nepenthe Gallery; Fridays and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; FREE)
Washingtonian.com
8 Fun Food Events Around DC
The Washington DC Pancakes and Booze Art Show will visit Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) on Thursday, January 19. Starting at 7 PM, guests can sample free, all-you-can-eat pancakes while exploring the work of over 100 local artists. The 21+ event will also feature drinks, live music from local DJs, and live body painting. General admission is $20.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
Regal To Close Gallery Place Movie Theater, Two Others In Maryland
The corporate parent of movie theater chain Regal says it will close the Gallery Place Stadium 14 theater in downtown D.C. next month as part of a broader wave of theater closures that are taking place as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Word of the closure of 39 Regal theaters across...
inlandvalleynews.com
D.C. Entrepreneur Buys Strip Mall for Black-Owned Businesses
The Spice Suite’s Angel Gregorio is giving Black-owned businesses in the D.C-area a place to call their own. Angel Gregorio’s specialty seasoning business, The Spice Suite, has always been about helping other Black-owned businesses. She’s hosted over 450 pop-ups for Black businesses in her Washington D.C. store.
Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States
One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
D.C. Moves Forward With New Anti-Suicide Barriers On Taft Bridge
An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to place anti-suicide barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the 115-year-old span that carries Connecticut Avenue across Rock Creek Park. The decision comes...
Nike Unite Store Now Expected to Open Feb. 16
The Nike Unite store in Downtown Silver Spring is now expected to open on Feb. 16, according to the latest update to the location’s Google listing. The store, located at 910 Ellsworth Dr. in the Downtown Silver Spring development, was originally scheduled to open last November but was then delayed until 2023.
bethesdamagazine.com
Family recalls ‘Joe’ Reynolds’ legacy a month after fatal shooting in Silver Spring garage
The family of Charles Joseph “Joe” Reynolds spoke out Saturday to share memories of the husband, father and volunteer who was “always willing to go out of his way to help,” a month after he was fatally shot in a downtown Silver Spring garage. Police report...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
rockvillenights.com
Sameday Health closes; T-Mobile, Everything But Water temporarily close at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Three businesses have closed their doors at Westfield Montgomery Mall this week, but only one is permanent. Sameday Health has cleared out its space. The COVID-19, flu, strep and STD-testing clinic appears to have consolidated its Bethesda operations at its 5826 Nicholson Lane location in White Flint. T-Mobile and Everything...
Dancer Found Dead In DC Was Working Toward Food Truck Launch
A man who brightened the lives of those around him with his physics-defying dance moves and scrumptious vegan food had high hopes for his future before he was found dead on New Year's Day in Washington, DC at the age of 27. The DMV community is rallying around the friends...
Would Arlington County’s Missing Middle Zoning Plan Make Homes More Affordable?
Dueling signs dot Arlington County these days, as residents debate the zoning reform proposal. The Arlington County Board may take an important step on Saturday towards approving a significant — and controversial — zoning change. The Board will consider moving forward into the final phase of crafting zoning...
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0