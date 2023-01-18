Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Inside the Magic
Long-Standing Universal Studios Attraction Closing Next Month
There’s plenty to do at Universal Orlando, but of course, with the Resort being split into two lands, Guests have some decisions to make. At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.
Disney World May Be Postponing Skyliner Closure
Walt Disney World Resort has been warning Guests to prepare for upcoming work on the Disney Skyliner transportation system, scheduled for January 22-29, 2023. Now, however, all mention of the closure has been suddenly removed from the official Skyliner webpage. It is worth noting that closure details remain on individual resort hotel and theme park pages.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
An Animal Kingdom Thrill Ride and 7 Other Attractions That Are CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopened in Magic Kingdom on January 14th, but several other attractions remain closed at the parks. Some shows, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and more will be closed at Disney World, and you’ll want to know what’s going to be unavailable during your upcoming trip. Check out everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World next week here!
Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
Disney World Spent Millions On An Epcot Fireworks Display, And 4 Other Cases Of Attractions Going Spectacularly Wrong
Sometimes Disney World attractions stand the test of time, sometimes not.
This Is What Those Big White Balls on Top of Cruise Ships Are
Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or a newbie on the high seas, the thrill of boarding a cruise ship at the beginning of your voyage never goes away. Sure, the ocean is huge, but your new floating home is big enough to take on the seven seas. Standing on the dock, you’ll look up—and up and up—to decks filled with food and fun. Massive ocean liners are triumphs of engineering crowned with … wait, what are the big balls on cruise ships?
disneyfanatic.com
Guest Tries To Steal Part of Splash Mountain, Disney Takes Action
Guests can’t get enough of Splash Mountain… so much so they’re trying to steal parts of it before the iconic attraction shuts down. Splash Mountain is closing, much to many fans’ consternation. The iconic Disney ride based on the older Disney movie, Song of the South, will soon be replaced with the Princess and the Frog-themed ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many fans have implored and even started petitions to have Disney revoke their decision to replace the attraction, it’s fallen on deaf ears, and Disney has made constant and consistent progress on the retheme, even announcing the closure date of the ride.
Disney Gives Sneak Peek Into Upcoming 'Moana' Attraction at Epcot
We can't wait to see "how far they'll go" with this one.
Bay News 9
Universal closes KidZone, Legoland brings back Pirate Fest and Disney announces Flower and Garden details
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After nearly 25 year, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone has permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida. The area was home to attractions such as Fever’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town.
WDW News Today
New Mardi Gras Mickey Balloons Available at Disneyland Resort
Let the good times roll with one of the colorful new Mardi Gras Mickey balloons available around the Disneyland Resort!. These were available from a balloon vendor in Disney California Adventure. The “cute” balloons introduced about a year ago were also available. These balloons are essentially the traditional...
WDW News Today
New EPCOT Morocco Pavilion Sketchbook Ornaments Debut at Walt Disney World
The impressive architecture and style of the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT is captured in a pair of new Sketchbook ornaments now available at Walt Disney World. The front of the ornament shows Mickey and Minnie Mouse, dressed in olive green explorers’ outfits, taking a picture in front of Restaurant Marrakesh.
disneyfanatic.com
Figment Coming to Beacon of Magic for EPCOT Festival
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is beginning tomorrow, and with it, Beacons of Magic is going to be lit up in a unique way!. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts this year runs from January 13, 2023, through February 20, 2023. The festival is designed to be an event where Guests can celebrate art and cuisine. As many Disney fans know, the festival debuted in 2017, celebrating three artistic disciplines: Culinary Arts, Visual Arts, and Performing Arts.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney100 Banners Hung in Disneyland Resort Esplanade
As the 100th Anniversary celebration is set to begin, new Disney100 banners are now hanging in the Disneyland Esplanade in preparation for the 100 Years of Wonder festivities. The Disney100 pennants have been affixed to poles in the area between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. As guests come and go between the two opposite parks, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale can all be seen donning their celebration costumes.
Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales start again
Disneyland Resort announced on Monday that sales of passes in the Magic Key Program would resume. Visitors can pay up to $1,599 for the Inspire Key and as little as $449 for the Imagine Key.
Comments / 0