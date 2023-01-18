Read full article on original website
The alt. rock world salutes late Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner: "Let us lower the flannel flag to half-mast"
Musicians from the Seattle rock community and alt. rock scene pay tribute to Van Conner, the late Screaming Trees bassist, who has died, aged 55
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Rock Legend Robert Plant Explains The Led Zeppelin Moment That Brought Him To Tears
Plant admitted he'd been feeling "estranged" from the group's best-known song.
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
The 10 best David Crosby songs
Ten of the best from the late and legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, the man with the honeyed voice
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
From the Byrds to CPR: David Crosby’s 10 greatest recordings
The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) (1965) Crosby co-founded the Byrds, cementing his place as a major architect of the 1960s folk-rock movement. The title track of the California group’s second LP – a Pete Seeger cover with lyrics largely plucked from the Book of Ecclesiastes – pleads for peace while meditating on the sometimes bittersweet cyclical nature of life. The song also shows off Crosby’s gift for musical subtlety: He starts the song with elegiac guitar marked by precise rhythmic movements and then demonstrates an almost supernatural ability to sing with his bandmates, finding the harmonic sweet spot like a magnet clicking into place.
7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars
Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
The unforgettable life of Meat Loaf: "It felt like riding the tail of a comet"
A big man with a big voice and big ambitions, Meat Loaf fought hard to achieve success, and when it came he thrilled millions with his unforgettable music
Behind the Band Name: Cage the Elephant
Cage the Elephant is not a band easily ensnared in labels and classifications. Their sound is many things—a mystifying menagerie of colorful psychedelics, dusty blues, dingy garage, and off-kilter alternative sounds, dripping with synths and obscured by dreamy lyrics. While their musical style is perplexing, their band name is probably even more baffling. Where is this elephant, and why is it being caged?
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Reports: Legendary musician David Crosby dead at age 81
Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby has died, according to Variety and Rolling Stone. In a statement, his wife said Crosby died surrounded by family. "Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," his wife said in the statement obtained by Variety.
Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, and More Announce Miles Davis Tribute Album London Brew
Concord Jazz has announced London Brew, a new album inspired by Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew. Due out March 31, it was recorded at Paul Epworth’s the Church Studios in London by a dozen of contemporary UK jazz musicians, including Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, and more. Check out the trailer and first single, “Miles Chases New Voodoo in the Church,” below.
The 5 Best Albums to Introduce You to Funeral Doom, by Ahab’s Christian Hector
Funeral doom is a subsection of doom metal that is arguably the most stringent in all of heavy metal, and here to curate your introduction to the style is a master of it himself — Ahab guitarist Christian Hector. Pioneered by bands such as Thergothon, Skepticism, Evoken, Esotetic and...
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Stereogum
Ian Hunter’s New Album Features Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Ringo Starr, Slash, Joe Elliott, & Many More
Ian Hunter of Mott The Hoople has a new album on the way, and its lengthy guest list includes two recently deceased rock legends and two Hollywood actors, as well as members of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Wilco, and even the Beatles. As Rolling Stone reports, Hunter’s forthcoming Defiance...
Lucinda Williams Blends Her Native Louisiana Grit To “Ode To Billie Joe”
Indeed, the amazing thing happened when three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams blended her native Louisiana grit with the Southern Gothic of Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe.”. In 2019, American rock band Mercury Rev re-imagined country icon Bobbie Gentry‘s The Delta Sweete album in a project called...
