PennLive.com

Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67

Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
The Guardian

From the Byrds to CPR: David Crosby’s 10 greatest recordings

The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) (1965) Crosby co-founded the Byrds, cementing his place as a major architect of the 1960s folk-rock movement. The title track of the California group’s second LP – a Pete Seeger cover with lyrics largely plucked from the Book of Ecclesiastes – pleads for peace while meditating on the sometimes bittersweet cyclical nature of life. The song also shows off Crosby’s gift for musical subtlety: He starts the song with elegiac guitar marked by precise rhythmic movements and then demonstrates an almost supernatural ability to sing with his bandmates, finding the harmonic sweet spot like a magnet clicking into place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars

Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
COLORADO STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Cage the Elephant

Cage the Elephant is not a band easily ensnared in labels and classifications. Their sound is many things—a mystifying menagerie of colorful psychedelics, dusty blues, dingy garage, and off-kilter alternative sounds, dripping with synths and obscured by dreamy lyrics. While their musical style is perplexing, their band name is probably even more baffling. Where is this elephant, and why is it being caged?
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Reports: Legendary musician David Crosby dead at age 81

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby has died, according to Variety and Rolling Stone. In a statement, his wife said Crosby died surrounded by family. "Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," his wife said in the statement obtained by Variety.
Pitchfork

Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, and More Announce Miles Davis Tribute Album London Brew

Concord Jazz has announced London Brew, a new album inspired by Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew. Due out March 31, it was recorded at Paul Epworth’s the Church Studios in London by a dozen of contemporary UK jazz musicians, including Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, and more. Check out the trailer and first single, “Miles Chases New Voodoo in the Church,” below.
Consequence

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Q 105.7

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

