Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.

2 DAYS AGO