Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
The Kitchen Gear Our Editors Bought in January
January is a time for cleaning and reevaluating. I’m spending all of my free time getting rid of the stuff I never actually used last year, and making room for—you guessed it—even more stuff. Because while January is the time for downsizing, it’s also the time of after-holiday sales, gift cards from that uncle you see once a year, and TikToks convincing you that this one product will help you keep your fridge organized forever. So, after you’ve cleaned out the kitchen cabinets and are ready to buy more stuff to fill them, here’s some inspiration from the Epi staff. Here’s what we’re buying to start 2023 off right.
Epicurious
Tonkotsu Ramen
Ramen is a noodle dish that has taken the world by storm. Tonkotsu ramen comes from Kyushu, my region, and the ﬁrst thing I do when I go back home is have a big bowl of it. This recipe is time-consuming but worth the effort. You can make both the stock and the marinade a day in advance and keep them refrigerated.
Epicurious
Kenchin Jiru
This kenchin jiru recipe is from my great teacher Mari Fujii, who taught me Shojin Ryori (Buddhist temple cuisine). Like all Shojin Ryori dishes, this soup is vegan. It is a really hearty, comforting dish for a wintry day, but it won’t weigh on your stomach for hours. I ﬁnd crushing the tofu in by hand at the end so satisfying.
Epicurious
A Visual Guide to 13 Extremely Handy Knife Cuts
Have you ever chopped when you were supposed to slice and wondered why your gratin didn’t come out just like the photo? Or noticed that your “finely chopped” garlic isn’t browning evenly?. The way you cut a vegetable can change your dish profoundly. Minced mirepoix that...
Comments / 0