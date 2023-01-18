Read full article on original website
Swiatek, Gauff lose at Australian Open; Korda in 1st Slam QF
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek,...
NBC Sports
Korda of U.S. stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev
MELBOURNE, Australia – Sebastian Korda comes by his athleticism and competitive instincts honestly. From Dad, the 1998 Australian Open champion. From Mom, also a former professional tennis player. And from two big sisters, both current golf pros. Add in some mentorship from eight-time major champ Andre Agassi and a...
Belarus coach who removed sprinter from Olympics charged
The Belarusian track coach who tried to force a sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team has been charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary actions in track and field, announced the charges against...
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo salary in Saudi Arabia: How much CR7 is paid by Al Nassr contract, earnings and net worth
Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr has turned plenty of heads for a number of reasons. After playing his entire career in Europe, the 37-year-old Portugal star is now competing in Asia, where many will assume he'll begin wind down his career. Ronaldo's decision to sign for...
