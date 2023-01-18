ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek,...
MELBOURNE, Australia – Sebastian Korda comes by his athleticism and competitive instincts honestly. From Dad, the 1998 Australian Open champion. From Mom, also a former professional tennis player. And from two big sisters, both current golf pros. Add in some mentorship from eight-time major champ Andre Agassi and a...
The Belarusian track coach who tried to force a sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team has been charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary actions in track and field, announced the charges against...

