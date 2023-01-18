Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana's Famous Diamond Cross Necklace

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased another piece of iconic memorabilia. TMZ reports that The Kardashians star is now the owner of the late Princess Diana 's iconic diamond cross necklace. According to auction sources, Kim bought the rare diamond-encrusted necklace on Wednesday, January 18th, at a Sotheby's auction. TMZ reports that the piece went for $197,453.

The eye-catching piece is known as the Attallah Cross and it was made famous by Princess Diana after she wore it on October 27th, 1987 at a London charity gala. The jewelry was formerly owned by Naim Attallah , who was a friend of Diana's and loaned her the piece to wear on several occasions.

“Few people could carry this piece off but Diana really could," the late Naim's son Ramsay Attallah told Vogue for a December 2022 story about the jewelry. “When I was growing up, we’d always have it on the table for Christmas lunch, but it was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn’t been seen in public since she died."

“It demonstrated how Princess Diana wore her jewelry with a mix of reverence and playfulness, and more than a nod to fashion as we saw in her mischievous way of wearing both precious and costume jewelry,” added author and jewelry historian Vivienne Becker . “The size and impact of this cross, worn unusually on a long necklace, also hints at Madonna ’s 1980s style , and at star quality. Added to this, the amethysts make reference to royalty—amethysts were traditionally associated with both clergy and with royalty.”

Only time will tell if Kim will wear the Attallah Cross in public like she did when she borrowed Marilyn Monroe 's historic dress to wear at the 2022 Met Gala or if she'll simply keep it in her own personal collection which includes items once worn by Elizabeth Taylor , Jackie O , and more.