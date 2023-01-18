The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.

23 DAYS AGO