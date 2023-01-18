Read full article on original website
Related
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
New Hybrid Electric Corvette E-Ray Produces 655 Horsepower With AWD
The new hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray promises to take the long-running model into the future with 655 horsepower courtesy of a V8 and an electric motor. The post New Hybrid Electric Corvette E-Ray Produces 655 Horsepower With AWD appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Express Towing Capacities
The Chevy Express nameplate has been in production for nearly three decades, originally replacing the Chevrolet Van in 1996. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the latest 2023 model year, with a focus on the 2023 Chevy Express towing capacities. As in years past, the 2023 Chevy Express...
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown
The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is coming after the now-discontinued 2022 Acura NSX Type S' claim to hybrid supercar fame. The post Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
3 Reasons the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is Worth the Price
Find out why paying a high price for the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 off-road truck is worth it. The post 3 Reasons the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is Worth the Price appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
thetexastasty.com
2023 Ford Mustang GT Review
We recently got our hands on a 2023 Ford Mustang GT and suffice it to say we were impressed. The 2023 Ford Mustang GT 2023 is a fantastic sports car that offers a perfect blend of power and handling. The 5.0-liter V8 engine generates a whopping 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful Mustangs ever made. The car’s suspension system is also top-notch, providing a smooth and comfortable ride while still delivering precise handling and agility. The interior of the Mustang GT is sleek and modern, with comfortable seats, a large touchscreen display, and a host of advanced safety features.
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Top Speed
The Corvette Z06 And R35 GT-R Nismo Are No Match For An Insanely Tuned Skyline R34
How does the new Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 stack up against a Nissan GT-R Nismo and a very heavily modified R34 Skyline in a drag race? Well the guys over that Throttle House found out for you in their latest YouTube video. The old saying may state there's no replacement for displacement, but whoever came up with that phrase must have been unfamiliar with turbochargers. You would think the fire breathing monster that is the C8 ZO6 with its 5.8L V-8 would have no rival on a drag strip, but this video shows there is far more at play.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, 2023 Genesis G90, 2024 Lincoln Aviator: The Week In Reverse
We took a ride in the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, we drove the 2023 Genesis G90, and our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Lincoln Aviator. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray broke cover this week. We got a ride in the...
msn.com
New Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: 70 years in the making
Slide 1 of 63: Chevrolet has revealed the Corvette E-Ray, introducing hybrid power to its mid-engined sports car. The new E-Ray is the Corvette’s birthday present to itself, celebrating 70 years with electrification and all-wheel drive. It’s one of many commemorative Corvettes, spanning seven decades of production. Join us for a review of the most important moments in the story of the Corvette, covering all eight generations.
money.com
Buyers Are Getting Discounts on New Cars Again — but There's a Catch
After a 15-month span when car buyers were routinely paying above the sticker price for new vehicles, auto shoppers are finally seeing discounts at the dealership. The problem is that buyers are paying higher prices anyway. For the month of December, the average discount on a new vehicle purchase was...
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
5 Common Home EV Charger Installation Mistakes To Avoid
New to the electric vehicle club? If you are about to install an electric vehicle charger, there are a few things you can do to avoid problems. Electric vehicles are fantastic. They drive better than conventional vehicles and emit no tailpipe emissions. They might even save you money compared to a conventionally-powered vehicle. There are many more pluses, but based on our testing, some negatives as well. Many of the negatives revolve around keeping the vehicle charged. The very best way to avoid many of the headaches so many EV owners struggle with is to have your own Level 2 home electric vehicle charger.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0