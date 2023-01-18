Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy On Arguing With Russell Westbrook On The Bench: "Self-Reflection Is Always The Key"

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots garnered all the buzz on Twitter.
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Condolences to NBA on TNT Legend Ernie Johnson
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent heartfelt condolences to TNT host Ernie Johnson after his mother Lois Marjorie Johnson passed away earlier this week. Johnson’s mother was 94 years old and Ernie took time away from the NBA on TNT studio, where he achieved legendary status. Tatum went out of his way during his postgame interview to send well wishes to Johnson.
“I don't know what's up with Isiah. He's just too stinky” - Charles Oakley gets real about why former players don’t like Isiah Thomas
Oakley added that Thomas is trying too hard to fix his reputation and broken relationships but unfortunately for him, Michael Jordan doesn’t want to do anything about it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation
Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Draymond Green hilariously shook Deuce Tatum up like a bag of popcorn after the Warriors' loss to the Celtics
The Warriors had a tough loss against the Celtics on Thursday. They held an 8-point lead in the waning moments of the 4th quarter but squandered it. The Celtics came back to win in overtime 121-118. Obviously, that’s a tough loss. But, clearly, it wasn’t something worth sulking over. At...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
Joel Embiid Calls Out Hakeem Olajuwon And Other NBA Legends About Him Not Posting Up In The Paint: "They Must Not Have Any Basketball IQ.”
Joel Embiid responds to Hakeem Olajuwon's criticism of him not posting up in the paint and shooting a lot of 3-pointers.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About LeBron James' Chances Of Being Traded To The Warriors
LeBron James' move to the Golden State Warriors this season deemed unlikely by NBA insider.
Draymond Green Says He Will Retire After His 15th NBA Season
"It’s become more and more evident to me that 15 is the right number," Green said.
Stephen Curry Reveals He Thought He Would Retire From The NBA In The Next Two Years
Stephen Curry shares his plans about eventually retiring from the NBA and whether he will play in the league until he turns 40.
NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Has Caused Chemistry Issues On Warriors
Draymond Green's incident with Jordan Poole has affected the Warriors.
