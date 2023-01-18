Read full article on original website
FHSAA committee calls special meeting on student athlete menstrual questions
The FHSAA's sports medicine committee reviewed athlete registration policies after parents and doctors raised concerns. The committee on Tuesday recommended to the board of directors making the questions mandatory. Two days later, the committee announced a special meeting slated for Tuesday. Just two days after recommending that Florida require high...
Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why
It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade inspires weekend of protests across Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - This weekend kicked off marches and rallies across the country for supporters on both sides of women’s reproductive rights debate as Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. After the ruling was overturned in the summer of 2022, the issue was sent back to the states by the U.S. Supreme Court, but some states have either strengthened rights or put in place partial or total bans.
Florida Mentioned on List of States with the Worst Tap Water in the United States
Tap water is easy to take for granted because it's ever-present inside our homes. We cook and clean with it. We bathe in it. We brush our teeth and wash our hair with it. Some of us drink it.
Rejected! License plates deemed too obscene by Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dozens of requests for personalized license plates were rejected last year by the State of Florida. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) receives hundreds of requests each year, many of which are later determined to be obscene or objectionable. In those cases, the department will recall the plate.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WOGX and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Places with the Most Retirees
It's no secret that Florida is a popular landing spot for retirees. The sunshine state has some attributes that are attractive to those ending their careers. The weather is warm. The tax structure is mostly friendly, and many cities have amenities meant to attract an older population.
Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
Florida education officials: African American Studies AP course 'lacks educational value'
Florida high school students won't have access to a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies after Department of Education officials rejected the class, saying its curriculum violates state law. Citing no specifics, the department's Office of Articulation wrote in a letter to a College Board official Jan. 12...
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now?
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Tampa Bay school districts look to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies
The nation's teacher shortage is continuing into the new year, and it's straining Tampa Bay classrooms. State of play: More than 4,400 teaching positions need to be filled statewide, according to the Florida Department of Education's last count in September. That's double the amount of pre-pandemic openings. But the state...
Places in Florida Called a "Must Visit" in 2023
There's no doubt that, among the states that call America home, Florida is one of the most popular states to visit. In fact, according to Vivid Maps, Florida is the second most popular destination in the United States, second only to California.
What we know about AP African American Studies, and why Florida doesn’t want it
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Department of Education leaders are refusing to explain why the College Board’s new AP African American Studies (APAAS) class “lacks educational value,” one day after a letter informing the Board that the class couldn’t be taught in the Sunshine State was made public.
