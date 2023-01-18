TAMPA, Fla. - This weekend kicked off marches and rallies across the country for supporters on both sides of women’s reproductive rights debate as Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. After the ruling was overturned in the summer of 2022, the issue was sent back to the states by the U.S. Supreme Court, but some states have either strengthened rights or put in place partial or total bans.

