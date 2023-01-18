ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Marconews.com

FHSAA committee calls special meeting on student athlete menstrual questions

The FHSAA's sports medicine committee reviewed athlete registration policies after parents and doctors raised concerns. The committee on Tuesday recommended to the board of directors making the questions mandatory. Two days later, the committee announced a special meeting slated for Tuesday. Just two days after recommending that Florida require high...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade inspires weekend of protests across Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - This weekend kicked off marches and rallies across the country for supporters on both sides of women’s reproductive rights debate as Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. After the ruling was overturned in the summer of 2022, the issue was sent back to the states by the U.S. Supreme Court, but some states have either strengthened rights or put in place partial or total bans.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Rejected! License plates deemed too obscene by Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dozens of requests for personalized license plates were rejected last year by the State of Florida. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) receives hundreds of requests each year, many of which are later determined to be obscene or objectionable. In those cases, the department will recall the plate.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy