Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
atozsports.com
Saints’ Dennis Allen just made a decision that may cost him his job
The New Orleans Saints are fresh off of a disappointing campaign this past season. The defense got off to a slow start. The offense never found consistency. Injuries mangled many important pieces of the roster. Regardless of those, the Saints aren’t making widespread changes just yet. Focusing on the...
Vikings Rival Reportedly Wants Absurd Money
He’s had some tremendous luck — and very dark moments — against the Minnesota Vikings, but former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is evidently ready to return to the sport after a year off. And in doing so, Payton is reportedly calling for an absurd...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
About Those Fleeting Lamar Jackson, Vikings Rumors
Out of desperation, frustration, or utopian fantasy, some Minnesota Vikings called for the exploration into Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s services last weekend after Minnesota lost to the New York Giants in the postseason. The “go get Lamar” theory was widespread on Twitter as Jackson played on the final...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
sportszion.com
Peyton Hillis health update: Ex-Giants’ RB discharged from hospital after drowning in attempt to save his kids
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis had been taken to the hospital after a heroic rescue of his children from drowning at Pensacola Beach. He was admitted to the ICU at the local hospital with an extreme emergency. The 37-year-old father was enjoying a family moment at the beach with...
NOLA.com
One Saints rival is reportedly willing to give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants'
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has plenty of NFL suitors as he goes about considering his job opportunities for the 2022 season, and one team appears more determined to bring him on board than the others. Payton is scheduled to meet with the Carolina Panthers in New York...
ESPN Analyst Names Best "Player Playing Quarterback" Right Now
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made an interesting about the quarterback matchup for this Sunday's game between the Bengals and Bills. While there's no doubt that Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Clark believes there's no one right now playing the position better than Joe ...
NBC4 Columbus
Report: Saints’ Jordan Wins Appeal for Fine Over Alleged Fake Injury
The former Pro Bowler was among several members of the organization penalized by the NFL in December following Week 13. View the original article to see embedded media. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is no longer facing discipline from the NFL after winning his appeal of a $50,000 fine he received last month for allegedly faking an injury during a game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.
NFL insider: Panthers owner David Tepper likely skeptical about trading for Sean Payton
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper knows a good deal when he sees one . . . most of the time. But he might not see one when it comes to the acquisition of Sean Payton. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero joined The Rich Eisen Show and talked about the “Push for Payton.” He began, though, by pushing back a bit on the notion that Tepper would do just about anything to reel in the former New Orleans Saints head coach.
1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick
The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis. Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype... The post 1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucs’ Devin White named finalist for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was among five finalists named for the 2023 NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award on Friday.
NOLA.com
Saints owner Gayle Benson sent sharp letter to Roger Goodell to reverse fines: source
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to the top to get the NFL to reverse its decision on a hefty fine that would have cost the organization and some of its more notable members more than half a million dollars. Earlier this week, the NFL rescinded all fines...
Yardbarker
Ex-Bucs CB says team is looking to 'evolve away from' Tom Brady
Tom Brady certainly gave the impression he’d played his last down for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his post-game media availability following Tampa’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that several Tampa Bay players believe Brady won’t return next season...
NOLA.com
Sean Payton, Pete Carmichael, NFL best bets with Jeff Duncan and UBN on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 133
What’s the likelihood Sean Payton will be coaching somewhere in the NFL in 2023? And if he does, where?. We know Pete Carmichael is staying in New Orleans, but why? We know eight NFL teams will be whittled down to four this weekend, but who?. You have questions, and...
