New Orleans, LA

New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
atozsports.com

Saints’ Dennis Allen just made a decision that may cost him his job

The New Orleans Saints are fresh off of a disappointing campaign this past season. The defense got off to a slow start. The offense never found consistency. Injuries mangled many important pieces of the roster. Regardless of those, the Saints aren’t making widespread changes just yet. Focusing on the...
VikingsTerritory

About Those Fleeting Lamar Jackson, Vikings Rumors

Out of desperation, frustration, or utopian fantasy, some Minnesota Vikings called for the exploration into Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s services last weekend after Minnesota lost to the New York Giants in the postseason. The “go get Lamar” theory was widespread on Twitter as Jackson played on the final...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
NBC4 Columbus

Report: Saints’ Jordan Wins Appeal for Fine Over Alleged Fake Injury

The former Pro Bowler was among several members of the organization penalized by the NFL in December following Week 13. View the original article to see embedded media. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is no longer facing discipline from the NFL after winning his appeal of a $50,000 fine he received last month for allegedly faking an injury during a game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL insider: Panthers owner David Tepper likely skeptical about trading for Sean Payton

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper knows a good deal when he sees one . . . most of the time. But he might not see one when it comes to the acquisition of Sean Payton. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero joined The Rich Eisen Show and talked about the “Push for Payton.” He began, though, by pushing back a bit on the notion that Tepper would do just about anything to reel in the former New Orleans Saints head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick

The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis. Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype... The post 1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Ex-Bucs CB says team is looking to 'evolve away from' Tom Brady

Tom Brady certainly gave the impression he’d played his last down for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his post-game media availability following Tampa’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that several Tampa Bay players believe Brady won’t return next season...
TAMPA, FL

