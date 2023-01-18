ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes

There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
15 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Texas (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Texas. More Than Just Parks has 15 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer

It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
Temple, TX
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

