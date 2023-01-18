ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Spaniards spending record high on private health insurance

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6Jdy_0kJEaMh400

MADRID — (AP) — Spaniards spent a record high amount on private health insurance last year, according to data released Wednesday, amid growing discontent with the country’s once-prized public health system.

Spending in 2022 hit a total $11.36 billion, an increase of 7% over 2021, Spain’s Association of Insurers said. It added that around 12 million Spaniards — a quarter of the population — are now covered by a private health policy.

The figure is all the more remarkable as all working Spaniards must contribute payments for public health insurance — while public health care is available free of charge to the registered unemployed.

Poll data from Spain’s CIS public research institute late last year show that just 11% of Spaniards think the public health system “generally functions well.”

Waiting times for appointments with physicians have doubled across Spain since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while almost 40% waited more than three months to see a specialist.

In Madrid, the capital, doctors have held a series of strikes in recent months over pay and working conditions.

Doctors’ unions say Madrid spends the least amount per capita on primary health care of any Spanish region, even though it has the highest per capita income. They claim that for every 2 euros spent on health care in Madrid, one ends up in the private sector.

Healthcare in Spain is devolved to its 17 regional governments.

The World Health Organization warned last year that all European nations “currently face severe challenges related to the health and care workforce.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Poll: Biden's approval on immigration drops to new low

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that President Biden's overall job-approval rating has held steady — or even improved slightly — in recent weeks. Yet the same survey also found that on one specific issue, Biden's numbers have never been worse. That issue is immigration. Just 31% of...
WSOC Charlotte

France: Over 1 million march against raising retirement age

PARIS — (AP) — At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age — but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms. Emboldened by...
WSOC Charlotte

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
WSOC Charlotte

With Berhalter in limbo, US men begin camp under Hudson

CARSON, Calif. — (AP) — Anthony Hudson's first practice in charge of the U.S. men's national team would have been a career milestone for the veteran coach in ideal circumstances. The actual situation is no cause for celebration, Hudson admits. Hudson has no idea how long he'll be...
WSOC Charlotte

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy