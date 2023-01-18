Read full article on original website
Peggy Sirmons
3d ago
this exactly why I'm in a drug infested motel with roaches rats and mold I have been here for 6 years because I can't afford to move into a decent place 3x the rent first last and deposit I'm a disabled senior citizen and I'm terminally ill and I don't know what to do
stpetecatalyst.com
A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete
The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete
The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
Security in place for Gasparilla Children’s Parade
A big part of the pirate invasion and Children's Parade is making sure there are law enforcement agencies keeping an eye on land.
stpetecatalyst.com
Regional transit agency waves goodbye
Despite the area experiencing exponential growth, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) officially rode off into the sunset today. After years of turmoil and discussion, TBARTA’s governing board unanimously voted to disband the agency. While officials agreed there was no path forward as an organization, there was debate over the extensive shutting-down process.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: St Pete’s built environment
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. After reading through the comment section of every new development announcement in...
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Making change with the ISPS
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. When people ask me “What is it that you do for a...
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch shouldn’t ignore developer Sugar Hill’s embattled frontman
Sexual harassment. Public records lawsuits. Unsanctioned lobbying. It's too much for St. Pete. As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch enters the final days of deciding who should be chosen to redevelop the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Field sits, he should carefully weigh not just the details of submitted developer plans, but the character of those fronting them.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local children need mentors
January is National Mentoring month, and Pinellas County Schools (PCS) seeks people willing to help guide hundreds of local students on a waiting list. According to a district release, PCS has just 2,500 mentors for nearly 3,500 mentees. That discrepancy leads to some mentors meeting with two or three children a week. The release states that PCS needs male mentors the most. For more information, visit the website here.
flcourier.com
Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them
It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
Independent consultant favors Sugar Hill, Hines/Rays for Gas Plant project in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An independent consulting firm hired by the city of St. Petersburg has evaluated the four proposals for developing the Historic Gas Plant District and determined Sugar Hill Community Partners along with Hines and Tampa Bay Rays best fit the city's needs. The approximately 86-acre plot...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Clearwater Police launch new survey tool for residents
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department launched a new public survey tool Wednesday to better understand local concerns and attitudes, according to a news release. The department said this is their latest effort to engage with the community issues that may be important to residents. The survey will...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City To Review Ordinances Regarding Sale of Marijuana
As more states legalize medical or recreational marijuana, Plant City leaders to discuss ordinances in the event the federal government legalizes the drug. At last week’s City Commission meeting, the City Attorney Kenneth W. Buchman proposed two ordinances that would amend Plant City code regarding the sale of cannabis if the federal government moves to legalize the drug.
stpetecatalyst.com
Moffitt starts work on 775-acre campus
January 21, 2023 - Moffitt Cancer Center and state officials dug silver shovels into the dirt in Pasco County on Friday to mark the groundbreaking of its new 775-acre campus. The campus, called Speros FL, will feature 16 million square feet of lab, office, manufacturing and clinical space in Land O'Lakes. The first initial phase of the campus will be completed by 2028 and will cost $1.6 billion, according to Moffitt's news release.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council fights for more control as it clashes with Mayor Jane Castor over charter amendments
TAMPA, Fla. - The power struggle between Tampa City Council and Mayor Jane Castor intensified Thursday when council members voted to override four of the mayor's five recent vetoes of their charter amendment proposals. One of those proposals would give the council more control over the selection and approval process...
