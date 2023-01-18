Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
T-Mobile: 37 million customers were hacked
(CNN) — T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said the hacker stole customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers and information describing the kind of service they have with the wireless carrier. T-Mobile said no social security numbers, credit card information, government ID numbers, passwords, PINs or financial information were exposed in the hack.
Compare POS quotes is at it again, seeking to trade off the good name of Tower Systems
Originally Posted On: https://blog.towersystems.com.au/2023/01/05/compare-pos-quotes-is-at-it-again-seeking-to-trade-off-the-good-name-of-tower-systems/. If you go to Google and search for us, for Tower Systems, you are likely to see an ad from Compare POS quotes, a website run by a company called Comparison Advantage. Comparison Advantage is paying Google to run an as with our name, Tower Systems,...
How quit rates vary by company size
Nearly 3.5% of private-sector workers quit their jobs in November 2021, marking a record high point for the "Great Resignation" trend. But workers' increased tendency to quit has not affected companies of all sizes equally. Sana analyzed differences in quit rates among various organizations, and found the largest companies in...
Google-parent Alphabet is cutting 12,000 jobs
Google parent Alphabet is eliminating about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, the company said Friday, in the latest cuts to shake the technology sector. The cuts will affect roles across product areas and regions, CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees that was posted on the company's website Friday.
