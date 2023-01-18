Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Gas prices have been creeping up, but who’s responsible?
Gas prices are on the rise again in Washington, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the war in Ukraine or supply issues in the United States. It’s likely due to new climate policies that went into effect this month. The state’s new carbon fees, which charge...
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s who’s in charge of recommending a preferred new airport site in Puget Sound region
It adopted a charter, holds meetings, abides by voting rules and will play an instrumental role in shaping near-term conversations about the next potential major airport in the Puget Sound. The planning group is called the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission. Its work over the past three years, while public, largely...
kpq.com
Poor roads, high gas taxes, traffic congestion: Does Washington have it that bad?
You may be hard pressed to find people who like being stuck in traffic, but a new report suggests drivers in Washington State have an even harder time with it. According to Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with the personal finance website, WalletHub, says the state ranks second in the country for worst driving experiences.
nwnewsradio.com
WA Transpo Commissioners get I-5 Bridge update, toll tech pitch
The project to replace the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River is at a critical stage, which includes the race for money to help pay for it. Now that what’s called the “locally preferred alternative” design has been chosen, the Interstate Bridge Replacement team is working on changes to the environmental impact statement, which is a critical component of the effort to get funding for the bridge replacement. Assistant project administrator, Frank Green, tells the State Transportation Commission, the estimated cost range is $5 to $7.5 billion with a target of $6 billion. “We have identified some risk, but we also have strategies to try to minimize the effects of those risks,” Green says, “How do we make sure something doesn’t push our schedule 6 months or a year and add, you know, a significant amount of potential inflation because of that?” Inflation costs are also definitely a factor with what Green described as wild swings in material costs, like lumber or steel, affected first by the pandemic and then supply chain issues.
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?
The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington's Working Families Tax Credit
WASHINGTON- In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR). The credit provides...
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
publicnewsservice.org
WA Joins Multi-State Effort to Pass Wealth Tax
Lawmakers in Washington and other states are introducing bills taxing wealth in their legislatures in a coordinated effort today. In Olympia, legislators aim to tax wealth made on the ownership of stocks, bonds and other financial assets. Carolyn Brotherton, policy associate at the Economic Opportunity Institute, said the legislation targets...
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
crunchbase.com
Psychedelic Therapy Is Now Legal In Oregon. Are Investors And Startups Ready?
In the past few years, investment in psychedelic startups has mostly focused on drug development in anticipation of Food and Drug Administration approval to use such substances to treat depression and anxiety. But things haven’t exactly turned out that way. Instead, Oregon has beaten the FDA to the punch,...
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
kpq.com
Local Grocery Union Responds to Controversial Albertson’s Decision
The largest private sector union in the country is reacting strongly to a recent Washington State Supreme Court decision ahead of a proposed deal between Albertson's and Kroger. The highest court in the state declined to take up a claim that a $4 billion dollar dividend to stakeholders would be...
NW News Network
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
stateofreform.com
‘Bold’ $4 billion housing initiative proposed to address Washington’s housing crisis
Senate Housing Committee members discussed a $4 billion Washington housing initiative on Wednesday during a public hearing for Senate Bill 5202. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. SB 5202 aims to reduce homelessness in Washington through capital expenditures for programs that...
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
