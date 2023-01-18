Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
torquenews.com
Frito Lay Shows Off Its New Tesla Semis - How Many Does It Have Now?
We see a picture of Frito Lay Tesla Semi Trucks. How many of these does Frito Lay have now and are they working well?. The Modesto Frito-Lay plant is seen showing off its Tesla Semi trucks with the word Tesla Semi on the parking space where the Tesla Semi resides.
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mechanic Stumbled Upon the Last of the Charger Models in Production and It Has Folks in Their Feels
Goodbye, beautiful machine
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Carscoops
This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno
Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
The world's biggest plane has wings longer than a football field. Take a look at the Stratolaunch Roc, which just completed a 6-hour test flight in the Mojave Desert.
The Stratolaunch Roc is the world's biggest aircraft. It's a mothership aircraft, which means it's designed to carry rockets and smaller vehicles.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Addressable Market Just Tripled - Here's Why
We can see that due to Tesla's recent price cuts, that its addressable market for its vehicles has tripled. We'll go over why. With Tesla's recent price cuts, there has been a surge in orders. This makes sense because the price of Tesla's vehicles went down by as much as 20%. It's total addressable market is about triple what it used to be.
3 Reasons the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is Worth the Price
Find out why paying a high price for the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 off-road truck is worth it. The post 3 Reasons the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is Worth the Price appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Tesla's price cuts trigger a serious surge in buyer interest
Tesla's price cuts are drawing in more buyer interest, according to data collected by car-shopping website Edmunds. After Elon Musk's automaker slashed the prices of its most popular vehicles last week, on-site shopper interest in the EV-maker's cars surged, Edmunds found. The Model Y, which saw a 20% price cut,...
torquenews.com
Amogy Takes On Tesla Semi With Its No-Emissions Semi-Trailer
With an energy density 5 times higher than lithium batteries, Amogy has introduced "the world's first semi-trailer powered by ammonia and without emissions". With 900 kWh, just like the Tesla Semi, it can be refueled in about eight minutes. Ammonia stores hydrogen better than hydrogen itself, in many ways, and...
Boat of the Week: This Wellness-Focused 164-foot Superyacht Has an Indoor Plunge Pool With Its Own Waterfall
Sometimes all it takes is a set of fresh eyes. Designer Chris Lane penned a superyacht concept as the final project for his college degree several years ago. The 164-footer, which Lane called Aegir, is both fresh and buildable. Named after the Viking god of the sea, Aegir centers around Scandinavian-inspired design, with a sauna, plunge pool and Scandinavian-sourced wood. Lane pictured the explorer in the cruising grounds of the Norwegian fjords where parts of the vessel’s mirrored glass superstructure reflects the dramatic landscape. The yacht even has a cozy observation snug tucked into the bow for viewing the Northern Lights. “I...
5 questions to ask before buying your first electric car
Here are some tips and questions to ask to ensure you're prepared for your new electric car — especially if you're a first-time buyer.
CAR AND DRIVER
Holy Tonale! New 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV Starts at $44,590
The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale small SUV is the company's first plug-in hybrid. Pricing starts at $44,590 for the entry-level Tonale Sprint, while the fully loaded version starts at $49,090. The mid-level Ti trim and top Veloce are available for preorder today, with the Sprint ready later this spring. Every...
Top Speed
Here’s How Alpine Plans To Become A Porsche Rival
Last year, Renault boss Luca de Meo confirmed a new brand strategy for the Alpine sports car subsidiary. According to this strategy, the brand is to be more closely aligned with Porsche in the future and is aiming to enter international markets. But to compete with the German sports car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen, Alpine needs new models that can live up to the small brand's ambitions for growth. In addition to the already published plans, which include a new sports car to succeed the A110, this means larger models that can compete against established model ranges from Porsche. Now Alpine has confirmed for the first time that the brand is considering developing its two new models together with Lotus and positioning them against Porsche Macan and Cayenne.
Spellman Signature Auctions Is Featuring A 1957 Corvette In Rare Surf Green
Such a rare ‘Vette won’t be up for auction for long. The first generation of the Chevrolet Corvette is not exactly one built for a straight line speed. Originally, the cars were sort of known for their in-line sixes which had a pretty lackluster power band despite still being pretty good compared to European sports cars. However, there was a special view of that generation that was made with V-8 engines, this just so happens to be one of them. It’s pretty crazy when you think about how only 55 of these vehicles were ever made and now you could be the next owner of this ultra rare V8 powered first GEN Chevrolet Corvette.
marketplace.org
It’s 2023: Does anyone want to buy a car?
The auto industry has survived the bulk of the supply chain problems that have plagued it since the start of the pandemic. Now, in an era of inflation and rising interest rates, analysts say that challenge is likely to be replaced by another: less demand from consumers. Auto sales in...
Comments / 0