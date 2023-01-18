ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

cwbradio.com

Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Police investigating incident involving Tomahawk Bus Company driver

TOMAHAWK – An incident involving a Tomahawk Bus Company driver that occurred this week is being investigated by police, according to a Thursday, Jan. 19 release from the School District of Tomahawk. The district did not provide any specific details regarding the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of...
TOMAHAWK, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023

Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Has Brief Standoff with Man in an Apartment

The Marshfield Police Department had a brief standoff with a man in an apartment. According to the Department, a woman living in an apartment on E. Harrison Street called and stated a 49-year-old Marshfield male walked into her apartment with a weapon and would not leave. Officers responded and a perimeter was established. Officers had a brief standoff with the male and he was ultimately taken into custody.
MARSHFIELD, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfiled Man Enters Plea for Neillsville Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Kahl sentenced to life without parole for murder of UW-Madison student

MADISON, Wis. — The man who admitted to killing a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole. David Kahl was charged with the first-degree homicide of Brittany Zimmermann in March 2020, about 12 years after the crime. The charge came after Kahl’s DNA matched evidence at the scene.
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Weston Man Accused of Having Inappropriate Contact with Children Will Go to Trial

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Weston man accused of having inappropriate contact with children at a daycare facility will go to trial. Shawn Wilde entered a not guilty plea to a dozen charges including five counts of first degree sexual assault involving someone under the age of 13. Wilde is accused of inappropriately touching and photographing the girls while telling them they were playing a "Game" that he had invented.
WESTON, WI
939thegame.com

Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation

TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

County Officials Ask Residents Not to Push Snow Onto Highways

With yesterday’s snowfall, Clark and Wood County officials remind residents that it’s illegal to push snow onto the highway. Plowing snow onto the highway, shoulder, and ditch is dangerous. Any snow/ice you deposit on the roadway, shoulder, or ditch that causes an accident or damage to snow plow equipment may be held liable for injuries and property damage.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

