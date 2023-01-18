Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
tomahawkleader.com
Police investigating incident involving Tomahawk Bus Company driver
TOMAHAWK – An incident involving a Tomahawk Bus Company driver that occurred this week is being investigated by police, according to a Thursday, Jan. 19 release from the School District of Tomahawk. The district did not provide any specific details regarding the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Has Brief Standoff with Man in an Apartment
The Marshfield Police Department had a brief standoff with a man in an apartment. According to the Department, a woman living in an apartment on E. Harrison Street called and stated a 49-year-old Marshfield male walked into her apartment with a weapon and would not leave. Officers responded and a perimeter was established. Officers had a brief standoff with the male and he was ultimately taken into custody.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
cwbradio.com
Marshfiled Man Enters Plea for Neillsville Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
cwbradio.com
Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
Antigo firefighter accused of inappropriately touching cadets in program he spearheaded
An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program. John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
Parents outraged after Tomahawk bus incident
Parents in the Tomahawk School District are demanding answers after a bus driver allegedly locked students in a bus and refused to bring them home, prompting a police response. Wausau Pilot & Review was contacted by multiple readers about the situation, which allegedly happened Wednesday on the way home from...
spectrumnews1.com
Kahl sentenced to life without parole for murder of UW-Madison student
MADISON, Wis. — The man who admitted to killing a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole. David Kahl was charged with the first-degree homicide of Brittany Zimmermann in March 2020, about 12 years after the crime. The charge came after Kahl’s DNA matched evidence at the scene.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited
TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on their Facebook Page of a vehicle zooming through a four-way stop, resulting in a one-vehicle crash. The social post via the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page states, “We shouldn’t have to...
Police recover body likely that of missing Ho-Chunk woman
A body discovered Wednesday in Monroe County is believed to be that of a woman reported missing at the start of the year. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department released a statement on Jan. 4 alerting the public that Felicia Wanna was considered missing. A search operation launched and investigators found the body at about 10 a.m. in rural Monroe County, in the town of La Grange.
cwbradio.com
Weston Man Accused of Having Inappropriate Contact with Children Will Go to Trial
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Weston man accused of having inappropriate contact with children at a daycare facility will go to trial. Shawn Wilde entered a not guilty plea to a dozen charges including five counts of first degree sexual assault involving someone under the age of 13. Wilde is accused of inappropriately touching and photographing the girls while telling them they were playing a "Game" that he had invented.
939thegame.com
Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation
TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
WBAY Green Bay
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend. Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near...
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
cwbradio.com
County Officials Ask Residents Not to Push Snow Onto Highways
With yesterday’s snowfall, Clark and Wood County officials remind residents that it’s illegal to push snow onto the highway. Plowing snow onto the highway, shoulder, and ditch is dangerous. Any snow/ice you deposit on the roadway, shoulder, or ditch that causes an accident or damage to snow plow equipment may be held liable for injuries and property damage.
Comments / 3