Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

Lindy Elkins-Tanton joins ASU Library 'Beyond the Bookshelf' series

Foundation, Regents Professor will engage in conversation about her book 'A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman'. Foundation and Regents Professor Lindy Elkins-Tanton will be the next speaker at Arizona State University's Library’s “Beyond the Bookshelf” series, taking place from 3–4 p.m., Feb. 8, on Zoom.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Online student finds opportunities, community at ASU

After struggling with math in community college, Shawna Brechbill now thriving in ASU Online biological sciences program. Shawna Brechbill worked as an emergency medical technician and paramedic in the East Bay and North Bay communities near San Francisco, California, for nine years before deciding to change course and pursue a bachelor’s degree.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Researchers meet at the intersection of public management and scientific enterprise

Center for Organization Research and Design creates Experimental Lab to better connect with other scholars, larger community. Scholars at Arizona State University’s Center for Organization Research and Design (CORD) are working at the intersection of public management and the scientific enterprise while “refreshing and reimagining” the Center’s nationally and internationally respected role as a leader in public organization design, its new director said.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Top edtech trends in 2023 and the ASU example

In spite of our tendency to break things down into tidy time frames, like a new year or academic semester, change constantly turns over the status quo. Especially in the world of technology, where disruptive innovation may evolve rapidly from the fringe to the mainstream. “At ASU’s Enterprise Technology, we...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Measuring uncertainty

ASU Professor Marc Mignolet wins Distinguished Research Award for lifelong achievement in modeling uncertainty to improve structural safety. How can one estimate the unknown? Arizona State University researcher Marc Mignolet has spent his career taking on the hefty task of modeling uncertainty in engineered structures to promote safety and performance.

