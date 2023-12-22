Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:24:41 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:24:41 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 1220 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Globe on top of street light hanging off causing threat to pedestrians and vehicles. This is a repeat problem. The globe get straightened out but no one bothers to cut the over grown branches that sway in the wind and knock over the globe.
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 1212 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The trees located on Heritage Club Ave between the golf course and Heritage Lake Road (1) are dead! and (2) the branches are overhanging the bushes that belong to the Heritage Place development. If you are not going to cut down and replace the dead trees in the very near future, can you at least trim the branches encroaching upon our development?
Town Issues Seventh Citizens’ Financial Report
For the seventh consecutive year, the Town of Wake Forest has prepared a financial highlights publication designed to educate and inform citizens about the Town’s finances. Known as the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) or Citizens’ Financial Report, the document is an abbreviated summary o… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
Opinion: Rethinking a Social District
I am thinking about two facts – it is a fact that the Town of Wake Forest has invested heavily in the downtown area and continues to do so to encourage people to come downtown to shop and attend events. It is also a fact that there are announced...
Town Cops in Top Ten in NC Raising Funds for Special Olympics
The officers in the Wake Forest Police Department had an ambitious goal for 2022: be one of the top-ten police departments in the state in raising money for the Special Olympics North Carolina. They racked up an eight in 2022! That was an improvement from their twelfth place in 2021...
Board OKs Two New Subdivisions
After public hearings on two new subdivisions, the Wake Forest Board of Commissioners approved both the Averette Woods subdivision (30 acres, 66 single-family lots) and the Reserve at Dunn Creek subdivision (70 single-family lots, 230 townhouse lots on 68 acres). They also approved the request f… Click here to read...
Historical Association Meets Sunday, Jan. 22
Everyone interested in Wake Forest history is invited to the annual meeting of the Wake Forest Historical Association at the Wake Forest Historical Museum at 414 North Main Street at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The meeting will include a preview of the museum’s spring exhibition, 1969: Reflect… Click...
Village of C.A.R.E. Holding Child Mental Care Workshops
People who care about children, including parents, teachers, grandparents, clergy and health teams are invited to three child mental health workshops this week. The workshops will be conducted by Dr. Rodney Harris and community organizers and mental health professionals. The first two workshops… Click here to read the full Wake...
