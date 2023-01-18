Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 1212 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The trees located on Heritage Club Ave between the golf course and Heritage Lake Road (1) are dead! and (2) the branches are overhanging the bushes that belong to the Heritage Place development. If you are not going to cut down and replace the dead trees in the very near future, can you at least trim the branches encroaching upon our development?

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO