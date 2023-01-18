ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 1212 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The trees located on Heritage Club Ave between the golf course and Heritage Lake Road (1) are dead! and (2) the branches are overhanging the bushes that belong to the Heritage Place development. If you are not going to cut down and replace the dead trees in the very near future, can you at least trim the branches encroaching upon our development?
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Fri, 20 Jan 2023 20:24:04 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 20 Jan 2023 20:24:04 -0500: Area Light Out at Address: 502 Elm Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Street lights out near intersection of Elm and Franklin 108, 113, 12 (number has pealed off). For more information or to add or update information, click...
WRAL News

Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wfncnews.com

Historical Association Meets Sunday, Jan. 22

Everyone interested in Wake Forest history is invited to the annual meeting of the Wake Forest Historical Association at the Wake Forest Historical Museum at 414 North Main Street at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The meeting will include a preview of the museum’s spring exhibition, 1969: Reflect… Click...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames. The fire occurred just off Falls of Neuse Road in the 1100 block of Logger Court. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker got to the scene shortly before 10:30 Friday night. Witnesses say flames were...
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
wfncnews.com

Town Cops in Top Ten in NC Raising Funds for Special Olympics

The officers in the Wake Forest Police Department had an ambitious goal for 2022: be one of the top-ten police departments in the state in raising money for the Special Olympics North Carolina. They racked up an eight in 2022! That was an improvement from their twelfth place in 2021...
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy