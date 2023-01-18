Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 1212 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The trees located on Heritage Club Ave between the golf course and Heritage Lake Road (1) are dead! and (2) the branches are overhanging the bushes that belong to the Heritage Place development. If you are not going to cut down and replace the dead trees in the very near future, can you at least trim the branches encroaching upon our development?
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Fri, 20 Jan 2023 20:24:04 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 20 Jan 2023 20:24:04 -0500: Area Light Out at Address: 502 Elm Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Street lights out near intersection of Elm and Franklin 108, 113, 12 (number has pealed off). For more information or to add or update information, click...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Trash/Debris on Public Property – Fri, 20 Jan 2023 16:34:06 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 20 Jan 2023 16:34:06 -0500: Trash/Debris on Public Property at Address: 10339-10361 Carter St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. There is a Walmart shopping cart on the side of the road. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
WRAL
Raleigh firefighters respond to major fire off Falls of Neuse Road
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
wfncnews.com
Historical Association Meets Sunday, Jan. 22
Everyone interested in Wake Forest history is invited to the annual meeting of the Wake Forest Historical Association at the Wake Forest Historical Museum at 414 North Main Street at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The meeting will include a preview of the museum’s spring exhibition, 1969: Reflect… Click...
Indy Week
Durham City Council Rejects Huge Housing Development Proposal in Falls Lake Watershed
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. The contentious Kemp Road project—655 single-family houses and townhomes on 280 acres in the environmentally fragile Falls Lake watershed—is dead, at least temporarily. But before sticking a fork in the proposal, Durham City Council members dug into several underlying...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer carrying rubbing alcohol, peroxide caught fire in Granville County, closed I-85 for hours
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 199 was closed down for hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. At 2:46 p.m., Granville County 911 Emergency Communications received a call reporting the fire on the northbound side of the interstate. Granville County Emergency...
After garbage spill, I-40 West in Durham may not fully reopen for hours
DURHAM, N.C. — A truck overturned on Interstate 40 on Thursday, spilling garbage on the roadway and closing the westbound direction. I-40 West was closed before 11:15 a.m. near Exit 283 for Interstate 540. At noon, traffic was slowly squeezing by in the innermost lane, but delays were extensive.
cbs17
Sewer project to close part of S Wilmington St in Raleigh; work to last 2 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water will conduct a southbound right-lane closure of South Wilmington Street from Keeter Center Drive/City Farm Road to Bluff Street for a planned sewer improvement project starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, the department said Thursday. Closure will be between 9 a.m. and 4...
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
WRAL
Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames. The fire occurred just off Falls of Neuse Road in the 1100 block of Logger Court. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker got to the scene shortly before 10:30 Friday night. Witnesses say flames were...
SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
tourcounsel.com
The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina
The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
cbs17
50 firefighters battled massive blaze at North Raleigh office building; fire took 1 hour to get under control
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire at an office building in North Raleigh late Friday night took about an hour to get under control with dozens of firefighters at the scene, officials say. Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is...
wfncnews.com
Town Cops in Top Ten in NC Raising Funds for Special Olympics
The officers in the Wake Forest Police Department had an ambitious goal for 2022: be one of the top-ten police departments in the state in raising money for the Special Olympics North Carolina. They racked up an eight in 2022! That was an improvement from their twelfth place in 2021...
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
New surveillance photos show hit-and-run crash connected to NC auditor
WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh. The photos also detail damage to the vehicles. WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into...
Gas prices up 17 cents in one week in North Carolina, drivers frustrated by increase
From Thursday to Friday, AAA Carolinas says fuel prices rose more than two cents overnight, bringing the average price per gallon in North Carolina to $3.28.
